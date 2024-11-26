Celebrate the Holiday Season Outside at a Texas State Park

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN— The weather has cooled and the leaves are falling, which means the holidays have finally arrived in Texas. Starting this weekend, Texas State Parks are hosting a suite of different seasonal activities for visitors of all ages to enjoy, including themed guided walks, crafting events and more.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) highly encourages anyone planning a trip to a Texas State Park to reserve their day pass in advance since some parks are expected to reach their capacity limit. Reserve day passes online or over the phone by calling (512) 389-8900.

For more information about all holiday activities at Texas State Parks and TPWD sites, visit the TPWD calendar page or on Holidays in the Parks.

November

If you’ve ever wanted to learn about Dutch oven cooking and try some tasty new recipes, Lake Corpus Christi State Park’s Dutch Oven Friendsgiving event is the perfect fit. From 2-3 p.m. Nov. 26, visitors can see and taste how some of Thanksgiving’s iconic dishes are made using a camp-style Dutch oven.

Join park staff at Fort Parker State Park from 10-11 a.m. Nov. 28 to give thanks and create a turkey craft to take home for your holiday dinner. Visitors should meet at the Group Pavilion. Supplies will be provided.

If you’re opting to be outside on Black Friday rather than at a store, wanting to walk off those Thanksgiving calories or just enjoy the weather, multiple state parks will have events and activities happening Nov. 29.

Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site is getting into the Christmas spirit from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 30. Visitors can learn how early Texans got ready for the holidays at the Sauer-Beckmann Living History Farm. Staff will be stringing popcorn for the Christmas tree while visitors learn how to make wreaths out of local cedar and dip candles.

December

Get creative with corn husks from 10-11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Goliad State Park and Historic Site. Corn husks have been used for hundreds of years to make dolls for children. Participants in this family-friendly event can use their imagination and creativity to create a doll or angel of their own to take home.

Learn to paint stunning, custom holiday cards to send to friends, family or keep as keepsakes from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Palo Duro Canyon State Park. This fun and relaxing workshop is perfect for experienced artists and beginners.

Sit by a cozy campfire and listen to a ranger tell some classic Christmas stories with a Texas twist from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Martin Creek Lake State Park. Visitors will meet at the Twin Oak Amphitheater. Dress for the weather and bring a chair or blanket.

How do you make a snowman without snow? Visit Fort Boggy State Park from 2-3 p.m. Dec. 21 to find out! Visitors will meet at the gazebo and should visit the park event page to register.

Visit Galveston Island State Park from 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 26 for a Boxing Day bird walk on the beach. Whether you’re an experienced birder or just starting to explore the world of birdwatching, this guided walk is the perfect way to enjoy the park’s winter wildlife.

Outdoor explorers and armchair adventurers: get the best of the Texas outdoors dropped into your mailbox 10 times a year. A subscription to Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine is just $2 a month and includes full access to our digital app library featuring more than 800 stories spotlighting the best of Texas’ wild things and wild places. Visit https://tpwmagazine.com/ specialoffers to subscribe today.