Unwrap the Magic of the Season: Christmas at the Anatole Returns, Bigger and More Festive than Ever

DALLAS – Hilton Anatole’s Christmas at the Anatole will return for the upcoming holiday season and is set to be the most magical celebration yet. From November 29 to December 31, 2024, Hilton Anatole will transform into a dazzling wonderland, filled with joyous, new attractions and unforgettable experiences for guests and locals of all ages.
EXCITING NEW ATTRACTIONS
This holiday season, Christmas at the Anatole will introduce captivating experiences for all ages, including:
- Grand Ferris Wheel: Soar above the Dallas skyline with panoramic views from a 60-foot-tall ferris wheel.
- Christmas Tree Maze: Get lost in a twinkling maze of Christmas trees, brimming with festive charm.
- Snowy Summit Slide: Experience the thrill of gliding down the Snowy Summit Slide, a must-do winter activity for both children and adults looking to add a bit of adrenaline to their holiday fun.
- Bavarian Village: Stroll through an enchanting, European-inspired Bavarian Village where visitors can explore and shop for unique holiday gifts and seasonal treats.
- Aprѐs-Ski Lodge: Unwind and warm up at a cozy lodge with festive food and craft cocktails, perfect for winter relaxation.
RETURNING HOLIDAY FAVORITES
Christmas at the Anatole will bring back cherished holiday traditions alongside new attractions:
- Breakfast With Santa: Enjoy a magical brunch every weekend from November 30 to December 22, as well as December 23 and 24, at SER Steak + Spirits with sweeping views from the 27th floor, complete with festive activities and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
- Christmas at the Anatole Room Package: Extend the holiday magic with overnight accommodations, including self-parking, 2:00 p.m. early check-in, and two bundle tickets that include access to one ferris wheel ride and the tree maze, along with two Snowy Summit slide rides. Up to two additional tickets are available for purchase for $10 each. The starting rate for this room package is $179.00, plus tax and fees.
- Santa Suite: Experience the ultimate festive transformation in the hotel’s themed suite, fully decorated for Christmas magic.
TICKETS AND PACKAGES
- Admission to Christmas at the Anatole: $20 for children and $25 for adults. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.
- Breakfast with Santa: $70 per adult, $30 per child, reservations are available on OpenTable.
- Room packages including holiday experiences can be found here.
- For groups of 25 people or more, call (214) 761-7209 for special pricing.
This year’s Christmas at the Anatole is made possible with sponsorships from Crow Holdings and Billingsley Company.
For more information, please visit the Hilton Anatole’s website.
ABOUT HILTON ANATOLE
Located within a 45-acre campus in the heart of the Dallas Design District, Hilton Anatole boasts 1,610 luxuriously appointed guestrooms with first-class in-room amenities and Wi-Fi Internet access. JadeWaters, the hotel’s resort-style pool complex, includes a lazy river, luxury cabanas, two 30-foot slides and more. The hotel offers guests 600,000 square feet of total event space as well as a variety of recreational activities, including a Topgolf Swing Suite with 3 bays to play virtual games; one of the largest and most intriguing private assemblies of art and unique artifacts in the world; an 80,000-square-foot fitness center, indoor jogging track and one of the region’s finest lap pools; Verandah Spa, the hotel’s luxury spa oasis; and unique restaurants and bars for dining and entertainment. To learn more, please visit: www.hiltonanatole.com.