Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day In DFW With These Food & Drink Specials

From green beer to green eggs and ham there are many ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in DFW, check out the following specials.

Hat Creek

Come grab a Grasshopper Milkshake at Hat Creek Burger Company for just $5 in honor of St. Patrick’s Day! Reminiscent of mint chocolate chip ice cream, the vibrantly green shake is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday!

Vidorra

Vidorra’s beloved Vidorrita is turning green for St. Patrick’s Day! Stop by either location on March 17 for Happy Hour pricing on both the single ($6) or large ($30).

PJ’s Coffee

Stay Charmed this St. Patty’s Day with PJ’s Lucky Irish Latté! Flavors of rich Irish Cream and hints of Spiced Brown Sugar enchant this classic coffee beverage. Exclusively at PJ’s from March 13th – 17th.

Bar Louie

This St Patrick’s Day, don’t worry and beer happy at Bar Louie with deals fit for any happy-go-lucky leprechaun. With $3 Green Bud Light drafts, $4 Jameson, $5 Guinness and $8 Irish Old Fashions, Bar Louie is your go-to destination for your St Patrick’s Day celebrations. Participation and pricing may vary. Please see your local Bar Louie for details.

Red Mango

Don’t forget to wear green! Guests who wear green in-store receive a special treat! $2 off Green Juices/Smoothies all day long.

Orange Leaf

Don’t forget to wear green! Guests who wear green in-store receive a special treat! Get $2 off Froyo all day long.

STIRR

March 17-19, STIRR is offering the perfect St. Patrick’s Day meal all weekend, Green Eggs & Ham! Drink specials will also be available, including $6 Jameson shots, $4 16 oz Green Beer and $6 Car Bombs! Be sure to stick around later in the evening for the DJ that goes live at 10 pm!

Sky Blu Rooftop Bar, a rooftop bar in the Dallas Design District, for St. Patrick’s Day drinks and specials on March 17 from 4 p.m. to midnight!

For the locals making their rounds on St. Paddy’s Day, be sure to make a stop at Sky Blu Rooftop bar for some delicious drinks and Instagram-worthy rooftop views! The bar is featuring the following drinks in honor of the the Irish holiday:

Slane Irish Car Bomb

Slane Irish Espresso Martini

Jameson Orange Green Tea Shot

Lucky Clover Mystery Flavor Froze

Green Beer (Bud Light)

Additionally, thanks to a sponsorship by RNDC, the lucky first 20 patrons of the evening will receive their choice of either the Slane Irish Car Bomb, Slane Irish Espresso Martini or Jameson Orange Green Tea Shot for free!