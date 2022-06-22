Sky Blu Rooftop Bar To Open in Design District Tomorrow

Facebook

Bar atop Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center will offer unprecedented skyline views

DALLAS, Texas (June 20, 2022) – Are you looking for a new place to mix and mingle or meet friends for ‘drinks with a view’? Let us introduce you to what has been referred to as the place with the best new view in the city: Sky Blu Rooftop Bar.

Located in the heart of the Dallas Design District, Sky Blu opens on June 23, 2022. Modern design and layout, floor to ceiling glass windows, indoor and outdoor lounges, handcrafted cocktails and Instagram-worthy Dallas-skyline views, the soon-to-open rooftop bar will offer an elevated and premier happy hour experience.

Much like a speakeasy bar, Sky Blu will only be findable by Dallasites who already know its whereabouts. Located atop the Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center, it will be a hidden gem for the most savvy-Dallas-sippers. However, one quick elevator ride from the hotel lobby will transport you to a buzzing nightlife scene with breathtaking views.

Being in close proximity to other popular social spots in the Dallas Design District, Sky Blu will be a new addition to the bar-hopping-list. The rooftop bar is also only one mile from the American Airlines Center, so it’s the perfect place to enjoy pre-cocktails before concerts or sports games whilst overlooking the city.

In addition to an extensive beer and wine list, choose from one of Sky Blu’s several delicious signature cocktails and sip the night away:

Delayed Flight – Tito’s vodka, grapefruit, aperol and lime

Lone Star Old Fashioned – Bulleit bourbon, demerara, angostura, grapefruit bitters

Sky Blu Margarita – Altos Plata tequila, Cointreau, lime

Normal Clothes –Del Maguey Vida mezcal, charred pineapple, lemon and habanero shrub

Frozen Delta – Hornitos Reposado tequila, coconut cream, blue curacao, lemon, toasted coconut

Tally Man – Maker’s Mark bourbon, plantation dark, averna amaro, tempus fugit banana

Passion Fruit Rickey – Bombay Sapphire gin, passion fruit, lime, soda

The open concept space is ideal for events or parties, and Sky Blu will host private events upon reservation. Guests of any event or party will be bedazzled by the Dallas views that can’t be seen anywhere else in the city. To learn more about booking a private event, contact info@skyblurooftopbar.com.

Sky Blu Rooftop Bar and Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center are owned by Napali Capital. Aimbridge Hospitality manages the property.

So, if you’re looking for a new spot for drinks, want to snap some great pics with city views or just want to try the newest bar in Dallas, check out Sky Blu and let us know which cocktail is your favorite.