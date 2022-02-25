Fire Department Coffee celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Facebook

Fire Department Coffee is honoring the patron saint of the Irish with a special non-alcoholic Irish Coffee, the ideal beverage for St. Patrick’s Day. It’s true that a lot of St. Paddy’s Day celebrations revolve around alcohol—from green beer to dark Irish stouts, there are a number of concoctions made with Irish spirits.

Fire Department Coffee offers a great option for anyone who wants a non-alcoholic alternative while still enjoying the festivities in true Irish style. The veteran-owned and firefighter-run company’s Irish Whiskey Infused Coffee is the headlining ingredient in its popular recipe for non-alcoholic Irish Coffee.

“We look forward to St. Patrick’s Day every year,” Fire Dept. Coffee founder Luke Schneider said. “For anyone who loves the taste of Irish coffee, this recipe lets you enjoy it all day long. Once people try it, they’re actually going to enjoy it all year long.”

Irish Whiskey Coffee Recipe

The recipe calls for just three ingredients: Irish Whiskey Infused Coffee, brown sugar and lightly whipped cream. Their Irish Whiskey Infused Coffee is one of the most popular selections in Fire Dept. Coffee’s line of signature Spirit-Infused Coffee roasts. Each one features a rich, bold coffee accented by the distinct flavors of fine spirits. The company uses a signature infusion process to create the ideal blend of tasting notes.

The result is an undeniably great taste and a beverage that can be consumed anywhere, anytime, whether that’s on the job or at the year’s best St. Patrick’s Day celebration. For anyone who wants to enjoy their non-alcoholic Irish coffee during the day and then enjoy it with actual alcohol when the time is right, there’s an easy solution. Simply add 1 ½ ounces of your favorite Irish Whiskey and stir thoroughly. Sláinte!

Fire Department Coffee

Launched in 2016, Fire Department Coffee is veteran-owned and run by firefighters. Their mission is to make great coffee, with an even greater mission– to support our nation’s heroes in need.

For more information, please visit firedeptcoffee.com.