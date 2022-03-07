St. Patrick’s Day Festivities: Green Beer, Pickle Parade and More

Facebook

Time to find your lucky t-shirt or your Irish t-shirt. Dig out the green beads and get ready to be Irish for a day. St. Patrick’s Day festivities are happening all around our area and we have a few of them here for you to check out. Have fun, but please use RideShare or have a designated driver if you’re drinking.

Ash & Ember Cedar Hill St. Patrick’s Beer Dinner

Snag a ticket for Sunday, 3/20 Ash & Ember St. Patrick’s Beer Dinner at 6pm.

Enjoy three Ash & Ember brews and four course dinner from Mija Barbeque. $50 per person. Reservations and tickets are required. Space is limited. Call (972) 637-3450 or reserve in person.

Four course menu created by Mija Barbecue:

First Course – Irish Soda Bread and salted butter

Second Course – House Salad

Third Course – Corned Beef with roasted potatoes, steamed cabbage and carrots

Fourth Course – Chocolate Cake

Ash & Ember Brewing Beer:

Enjoy three 16 oz. beers of your choosing plus an Ash & Ember glass

Mudhook Luckathirish Festival 3/12 7-11pm

Tickets for Beer Fest available at seetickets.us/mudhookbar !

St. Patrick’s Day in Downtown Duncanville! 8 breweries, 2 live bands and multiple food trucks for a night full of holiday fun!

3/12 at 7pm-11pm!

With your ticket, you receive –

– 6 4oz beers of your choice from the beer tents on Freeman St, closed for the event!

– Commemorative wristband granting access to the tents!

– Commemorative Stainless Steel Luckathirish 2022 Cup!

Chicken N Pickle Grand Prairie

Have a shamrockin’ good time at CNP on St. Patrick’s Day! 🍀🍻

FOOD SPECIALS

+ Reuben Sandwich

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Brussels sprouts, Swiss Cheese, Rye, CNP Secret Sauce

+ Green Goddess Potato Salad

New Potatoes, Green Goddess Dressing, Arugula, Green Onions, Pistachios

DRINK SPECIALS

+ Irish Car Bombs

+ Jameson

+ Green Beer

+ 16 oz. Guinness Beer

St. Patrick’s Day In McKinney

The McKinney Shamrock Run 5K kicks off at TUPPS Brewery at 9am! Race around the McKinney Cotton Mill to the finish line where you’ll receive your finishers medal and enjoy local vendors and all the cold GREEN TUPPS beer! Then head over to downtown McKinney to continue the St. Patrick’s Day festivities!

The McKinney St. Patrick’s Day Beer Walk is from 11am-6pm in Historic Downtown McKinney! Enjoy sipping and strolling through the streets of downtown McKinney tasting 20 unique craft beers! There’s something fun at the social distanced event for everyone including live Irish music throughout the day, an outdoor vendor market, St. Paddy’s dog costume contests, delicious Irish cuisine, a St Patrick’s Day photo-booth, and more

World’s Only St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade & Palooza March 18-19.

Join us March 18-19, 2022, in Mansfield, the Pickle Capital of Texas!

There will be a Pickle 10k, 5k and Kids K, Pet Parade, live music, Baby Parade, Pickle Playground, Pickle Queens, Beer Keg Races, food and retail vendors, 6-foot dancing Pickle Dude and the World’s Only St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade! See full schedule on website.

Friday March 18- 7-9 p.m. Cody Wayne performs on Main Stage on Oak Street (in front of Jalisco’s)

Saturday March 19- 2:30-4 p.m. Kevin Fowler performs at Main Stage

5 p.m. Pickle Queens and Consorts perform at Main Stage

5:15-7 p.m. Radio Kaos performs at Main Stage

Waxahachie Downtown Green Beer Stroll

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the Downtown Merchant’s Association is hosting a Green Beer Stroll on Saturday, March 12 from 1pm – 5pm. Stroll participating bars & stores to sample beers from two local breweries, Railport Brewing Company and Southern Roots Brewing Company. Check in at the Ellis County Museum to get your map & wristband. Grab a ticket to join the celebration! For tickets and information, please visit the Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association.

The Rustic 3/17 at 7:30 pm

Please join us at The Rustic to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Tyler Rich, featuring Sixforty1!

This show is free with RSVP!

Doors open at 7:00 PM and the show starts at 7:30 PM.

TIPS for the show

— ARRIVE EARLY: This event is majority standing room throughout the facility.

— RAIN OR SHINE

— TICKETING QUESTIONS? Contact Prekindle Online Ticketing at www.prekindle.com.

— PARKING: There is limited parking at The Rustic.

— RIDE SHARING is strongly suggested. Don’t drink and drive!