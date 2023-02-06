Cedar Hill’s New Growth Draws Local and Regional Opportunity

Facebook

CEDAR HILL – When you check out the Visit Cedar Hill website, you will discover the city considers itself a “city in a park.”

Small town living, good dining and shopping, plus many locals are attracted to the area because of the opportunities to enjoy nature at locations like the Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, Cedar Hill State Park or Joe Pool Lake.

In fact, there are 3,000 acres of protected nature reserves and preserves in Cedar Hill with over 45 miles of multi-purpose, integrated trails and bikeways. It is an easy place to enjoy hiking or biking, fishing, and bird watching.

According to the city’s website, Cedar Hill was first called Cedar Brakes. It was founded around 1846 by a small group of settlers who had traveled to the Dallas area of North Texas on horseback and by ox-drawn wagon following trails beaten into existence by Indians, buffalo, and explorers.

Fast forward to 2023, and the city is still growing and drawing new residents from around the Dallas area and beyond.

When asked about the challenges Cedar Hill faces moving into 2023, Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason said “We have been in planning mode for quite some time. This year we will see development and activity from the efforts of years past. As the increase in prices has slowed down, we are seeing growth in the business and residential sector.”

Mason, who has been the Mayor of Cedar Hill since 2019, also served as a city council member in Place 5 for nine years, three of those as mayor pro tem. He has seen a lot while serving on the City Council.

Cedar Hill Is In A Growth Phase

Mason said he believes one of the most important things residents need to know for the new year is “We’re in a growth phase, and it’s so great to see all of the planning done over the last few decades come into reality.”

For example, he cites the new Public Library, which is expected to open its doors in 2024.

There is the downtown redevelopment that he says is in the process of bringing vibrancy and new life to the heart of downtown with new developments always on the horizon. As the city says, “The project and the overall vision for the downtown plan is about so much more than the pavement. It’s about wider sidewalks where the community can explore downtown on foot. The additional landscaping that highlights our natural beauty. It’s about creating a vibrant space where our local businesses can thrive.”

Mason explained “New commercial development is on the horizon that will bring high-quality jobs to Cedar Hill, and new residential development that brings a variety of housing options.”

Of course with growth comes challenge, but overall the city is excited about new business investment opportunities on a regional level.

“The council is also currently engaged in a contract in an effort to provide mobility to the seniors in the community allowing them to receive the resources needed to improve their quality of life,” he added. “You don’t have to be a senior citizen to utilize these services, however. Anyone who is a resident would be eligible to do the same.”

Mason is positive the city is moving in the right direction.

“The council is diligent and committed to providing premier services to our citizens as we lowered our tax rate significantly for the first time in 15 years,” he said adding as well that one big deal for 2023 will be the new Lagoon at Virginia Weaver Park. That project is now 50% complete and scheduled to open Saturday, May 27, 2023, with a big summer celebration. The new pool will provide state-of-the-art quality-of-life amenities for residents and guests.

“Cedar Hill is a very special place, and this is an exciting time for us,” he concluded.

Cedar Hill invites residents and locals to come to their citywide block party on March 4 to learn more about the community and services offered.