Cedar Hill Police Investigating Homicide At Legacy Apartments

18 Year Old Male Deceased From Gunshot

(Cedar Hill)-December 12, 2022- On December 11, 2022, at approximately 3:20pm officers responded to the Legacy Apartments, located at 720 N Joe Wilson Rd., in response to a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. The male was transported to the hospital by Cedar Hill Fire Department personnel and was later pronounced deceased. The deceased has been identified as Derrick Pointer of Cedar Hill, TX.

During the investigation, officers were notified of a 19-year-old male that arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound from the same incident This subject sustained non-life threating injuries and has been released from the hospital.

While the investigation is ongoing, initial indications are that all parties involved had planned to meet at this location. There is no indication that there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Cedar Hill Police Department.

Additional Information Contact:

Sergeant Chad Cooley

Public Information Officer

972.291.5181 x2590

pdpio@cedarhilltx.com