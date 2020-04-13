Cedar Hill Police Blotter: March 1 to April 5, 2020

Cedar Hill

Gary Don Bouchillon was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container at 313 Beechwood Lane on March 1.

Don Darriero Jr. was arrested on charges of Assault (offensive contact) at 35 Patton Drive on March 2.

DeCorius Treyion Postell was arrested on charges of possession marijuana > 4 oz <= 5 lbs and unlawful carrying weapon on March 2

Tyler Alexander Melton was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon at 1143 Suffolk Lane on March 2

Richard Lewis Carter was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with weapon at Crabtree Court on March 4

Robin Dephane Saladino was arrested on charges of assault at Hickerson Street on March 5

Stephon Ryan Carr was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance 1<1g; fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information; warrant arrest – outside agency; evading arrest detention at 1341 Greenbriar Lane on March 6

Alexis DeMoin Millikin was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 748 N Merrill Drive on March 7

Michael Wayne Haywards was arrested on charges of possession controlled substance 2>=4G<400 G; warrant arrest – outside agency; possession controlled substance 3 < 28G; possession marijuana >4 oz<=5 lbs; unlawful possession firearm by felon at 1620 FM 3344, Jacksboro, Texas on March 7

Jordan Teague was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon; murder at 323 Hendricks Street on March 10

Gary Cortez Miles was arrested on charges of assault at 324 W Little Creek Road on March 9

Julian Jesse Ortega was arrested on charges of possession controlled substance 3< 28G; warrant arrest – outside agency; theft of firearm (from motor vehicle) at 2807 Idaho Avenue, Dallas on March 11

Brianne Michelle Williams was arrested on charges of assault causes at 1018 Parkwood Drive on March 12

Kaqueese Rena Williams was arrested on charges of theft property <$2,500 2/more previous convictions (shoplifting) at 207 W Shaw Street on March 13

Justin DeWayne McCowan was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon at 606 Finley Street on March 19

Anthony Dreyone Williams was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 900 Larue Drive on March 26

Tamara Charday Sanders was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 133 Yorkshire Drive on March 27

Dementrius Dotson was arrested on charges of assault impede breath/circulation at 1093 Barrymore Lane on March 29

Jeremy Robinson was arrested on charges of injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury at 704 Sunflower Lane on April 2

