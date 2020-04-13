Red Oak Police Blotter: March 1 to April 5, 2020

March 2 to 8, 2020
Kenneth K Jones was arrested on charges of criminal trespass; theft of material aluminum/ bronze/copper/brass <$20k
Martha S Griffin was arrested on charges of criminal trespass; theft of material aluminum/ bronze/copper/brass <$20k
Patrick D. Shepherd was arrested on charges of assault date/family/house with weapon
LaToya L. Whaley was arrested on charges of injury child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injury
Dexter V. Kyle was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container
Joseph H Gregory was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated
Shelia D. Lankford was arrested on charges of abandon endanger child without intent to return
Michael L. Gardner was arrested on charges of no driver’s license (capias arrest); display expired registration (capias arrest); failure to appear (capias arrest); unlawful carrying weapon (warrant arrest)
Jonah D. Michelsen, Jonah was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
March 9 to 15, 2020
Courtenay Hennard was arrested on charges of burglary of building (warrant arrest); assault – physical contact (warrant arrest); failure to appear (capias arrest); display expired registration (warrant arrest); failure to appear (warrant arrest)
Christian A. Gomez was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member
March 16 to 22, 2020
Benito Verde-Hernandez was arrested on charges of DWI/open alcohol container
Kevan J. Brooks was arrested on charges of DWI
March 23 to 29, 2020
Raymundo Guzman was arrested on charges of DWI
March 30 to April 5, 2020
Robert Robbins was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member