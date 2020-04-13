Red Oak Police Blotter: March 1 to April 5, 2020

March 2 to 8, 2020

Kenneth K Jones was arrested on charges of criminal trespass; theft of material aluminum/ bronze/copper/brass <$20k

Martha S Griffin was arrested on charges of criminal trespass; theft of material aluminum/ bronze/copper/brass <$20k

Patrick D. Shepherd was arrested on charges of assault date/family/house with weapon

LaToya L. Whaley was arrested on charges of injury child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injury

Dexter V. Kyle was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container

Joseph H Gregory was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated

Shelia D. Lankford was arrested on charges of abandon endanger child without intent to return

Michael L. Gardner was arrested on charges of no driver’s license (capias arrest); display expired registration (capias arrest); failure to appear (capias arrest); unlawful carrying weapon (warrant arrest)

Jonah D. Michelsen, Jonah was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation

March 9 to 15, 2020

Courtenay Hennard was arrested on charges of burglary of building (warrant arrest); assault – physical contact (warrant arrest); failure to appear (capias arrest); display expired registration (warrant arrest); failure to appear (warrant arrest)

Christian A. Gomez was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member

March 16 to 22, 2020

Benito Verde-Hernandez was arrested on charges of DWI/open alcohol container

Kevan J. Brooks was arrested on charges of DWI

March 23 to 29, 2020

Raymundo Guzman was arrested on charges of DWI

March 30 to April 5, 2020

Robert Robbins was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member

