Cedar Hill ISD Signs MOU with Texas A&M-Commerce

Financial Support For Eligible Seniors & Staff Members

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Texas A&M University-Commerce that will improve access to education for CHISD scholars and employees.

Texas A&M Commerce will provide financial support to eligible CHISD graduating seniors and eligible CHISD staff members, through three programs – The President’s Promise, Rising Lion and the Quick Start Grant.

“Cedar Hill ISD is grateful for this excellent partnership,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “Dr. Mark Rudin and the leadership team at A&M-Commerce are committed to increasing educational opportunities for scholars and staff in Cedar Hill ISD.”

The President’s Promise covers the remaining balance of any tuition for 15 credit hours each semester for up to four academic years for first year students and for up to two years for transfer students (summer terms and non-A&M Commerce hours are not included). A&M-Commerce will also provide students in this program guidance from A&M-Commerce advisors, mentors, faculty and staff whose work is dedicated to student success.

The Quick Start grant will allow CHISD employees to attend A&M-Commerce to pursue graduate degrees through the Quick Start grant program. A&M-Commerce will provide a continuous $250 or $500 per semester grant, based on credit hours.

The Rising Lion Program allows CHISD graduating seniors to begin their A&M-Commerce experience in the summer. Those scholars are required to live on campus and participate in co-curricular experiences. They will be assigned a mentor as they prepare for the fall semester.

