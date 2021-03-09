Big Event Grand Prairie Scheduled For April 24

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Grand Prairie City Wide Volunteer Day is BACK!

Spring is in the air, and it’s time to get stuff done. While last year’s Big Event was scheduled for March, the event had to be cancelled due to COVID. This year Grand Prairie has made some modifications so the city can celebrate Unity in the Community and promote safe city wide volunteerism.

The 2021 Big Event in Grand Prairie will be April 24, 2021. To submit a job request or to register to volunteer visit the website, http://ow.ly/U7cC50DRCCV

Safety is our #1 priority and to ensure this, these modifications have been made:

Group sizes will be limited to 10.

No individual sign ups this year, find your group and sign up together!

There will not be the normal Kick-Off as in years past, however we are working out the details and will post additional info on this website.

Teams will dispatch to their service projects for the morning by 9 a.m.

The event is cancelled if raining and not rescheduled

All event participants should register to receive important event updates. Text GPBIGEVENT to 888777.

Deadline for volunteer sign ups is April 1. Volunteer Packet pickups will be April 20 & 21.

Details will be emailed to your team captain

Job Requests

Deadline to submit a job request is April 1, 2021. While the City would like to assist every job request applicant, the number of job requests that can be granted is directly dependent upon volunteer and resource capacity.

All jobs are outside and do not require power tools.

Jobs may include raking leaves, hauling debris, weeding, planting flowers, mulching, spring-cleaning and litter patrol.

All jobs are vetted in advance, in Grand Prairie, one-time only, outside of homes or businesses.

