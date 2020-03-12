Duncanville ISD EXTENDS Spring Break For Coronavirus

Message from the Superintendent – Spring Break Extended One Week

Duncanville ISD family,

Thank you for your concern and the care you show our students and staff as we monitor the rapidly evolving circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). I have worked in collaboration with multiple North Texas school districts and met regularly with local and state health officials as we have learned more about this illness. Based on the growing health concerns, I made the decision today to extend spring break one more week.

Spring break was already scheduled for March 16-20, during which Duncanville ISD will be closed and additional deep cleaning of our schools, offices and buses will take place. The following week, March 23-27, we will remain closed to minimize health and safety risks to our families, employees and community.

Starting Friday, March 13, all extracurricular activities will be canceled. That includes athletics, fine arts, clubs and other student activities, and any event scheduled in school district facilities. In addition, students and staff will not travel to other locations to compete or attend events.

We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution. Public health officials have not yet made this a requirement for public institutions. However, given all that we know and what we can anticipate based on information from local, state and national agencies, including Dallas County Health Services, Texas Health and Human Services, Texas Education Agency and the Center for Disease Control, we believe this is the most appropriate course of action at this time.

We will continue to assess the situation and be in touch next week to share instructional plans as well as additional resources available to families. We will communicate any updates on the Duncanville ISD website, official district social media platforms and through parent and guardian emails. To receive information by email, please make sure your contact information is current in Skyward.

I appreciate your patience and partnership as we do what’s best for children.

Sincerely,

Marc Smith

Superintendent

Duncanville ISD

