Cedar Hill ISD Earns TASBO Award of Merit For Purchasing Operations

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) presented Cedar Hill Independent School District with the TASBO Award of Merit for Purchasing Operations on Wednesday at its annual conference in San Antonio.

“We are extremely honored to receive this award,” Cedar Hill ISD Chief Financial Officer Carla Settle said. “It’s a real credit to Caleb Pape, CHISD’s Director of Purchasing and Contracts, and it’s further proof that CHISD is an excellent steward of the community’s tax dollars.”

The Award of Merit was established in 2009 to recognize Texas school districts, charter schools and education service centers that have shown a commitment to following professional standards in the acquisition of goods and services.

CHISD was one of just 71 recipients that met the stringent criteria for the award.

“As Texas school districts face ever-increasing pressure to use funds efficiently, we’re proud of the work our honorees do to streamline operations, comply with regulations, and set the standard for how to utilize taxpayer dollars,” said Tracy Ginsburg, TASBO Executive Director. “These organizations have not only demonstrated their professional purchasing operations by documenting their districts’ policies and procedures, but have also shared these best practices with colleagues throughout Texas.”