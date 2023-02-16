“Glamp In The Great Indoors” at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Facebook

SAN ANTONIO – January 3, 2023 – The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa exudes luxury into everything, including camping. Much like camping, “glamping” or “glamorous camping”, allows guests to experience nature and make endless family memories all while being able to enjoy the comfort of the great indoors, room service, and maybe even a relaxing massage. The resort’s surrounding Texas Hill Country skies and rolling hills provide the perfect setting for families to dust off their flashlights and start thinking of the perfect campfire story.

While some of the best parts of camping include stargazing, cozy-ing up in a sleeping bag, spending time with family or friends, and admiring the beautiful surrounding nature, the outdoors in the winter tend to also bring a few nuisances such as ant bites, cold temperatures, and a mound of dirt in all the wrong places. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has pitched a glamorous tent filled with the best parts of camping as their new “Glamp In The Great Indoors” package.

The package is available for stays at the resort through February 28, 2023, and can be booked online using the promotional code ARN. The accommodations include a luxury suite decorated to make guests feel like they are camping outdoors under the stars, but with heat and comfort surrounding them. An indoor tent that sleeps two to three people, blanket, Longhorn stuffed animal and sleeping bags for young glampers to take home.

The accommodations include the suite with a connecting king or double queen room and features over 1,400 square feet of space, a dining table for eight people and a small kitchenette. For groups of friends that want to glamp together or large families that need room to spread out, the accommodations provide an ample amount of space to play your favorite camping games such as checkers or cards. All the cowboys and cowgirls will soon be singing “Yippee-Ki-Yay” throughout their stay.

There is nothing s’more enjoyable than roasting marshmallows by the firepit. The resort’s glampers will have easy access to the two outdoor fire pits to roast delicious s’mores while telling campfire stories and singing traditional camping tunes.

While gazing at the “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” in the sky, guests can sing along to classic camp tunes with the Glamp In The Great Indoors’ Spotify playlist or be lulled to sleep by the forest themed soundtrack in each suite.

Encompassing 600 picturesque acres of rolling hills, meandering creeks, Live Oak trees, and an adjacent 100-acre bird sanctuary, the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is among the Texas Hill Country’s inspiring landscapes and nestled away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. The location of the resort provides wide open skies to stargaze, but is still only minutes away from San Antonio International Airport allowing for easy access when traveling. Resort guests can meander through the property on a system of hiking trails as they enjoy the native landscapes and wildlife.

The Glamp In The Great Indoors package is based on availability and not available for groups of 10 or more people. Gratuities and tax are not included and the resort fee applies.

Luxury amenities and activities for guests of all ages are available, so no glamper is left bored. With picturesque hill country views, 9 acres of water park fun, 36 holes of PGA TOUR golf, an award-winning 26,000 square-foot spa, Hill Country hiking trails, seven dining outlets, Topgolf Swing Suites, and daily programmed activities for children, the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is the premier destination for the Texas Hill Country.

All nature lovers, adventure seekers, and glamorous campers are invited to pack their backpacks, grab a thermos, and leave the bug spray at home when they glamp at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. Everybody will be leaving as one happy glamper!