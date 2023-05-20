Cedar Hill – CDBG- SOMERSET DRIVE & MATTERHORN STREET SIDEWALK AND ADA RAMPS IMPROVEMENTS PW23-0001

Facebook

CITY OF CEDAR HILL

Sealed bids for furnishing all necessary materials, machinery, equipment, project supervision, and performing all work required for the construction of the CDBG- SOMERSET DRIVE & MATTERHORN STREET SIDEWALK AND ADA RAMPS IMPROVEMENTS PW23-0001, will be received by the City of Cedar Hill until 10:00 a.m. . All bids must be addressed and delivered to Greg Pervis, Purchasing Agent, Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, on or before the DEADLINE. The sealed bids will be publicly opened and read at the front door of Cedar Hill Government Center immediately after the DEADLINE.

All questions regarding the construction plans and BIDDING DOCUMENTS shall be submitted in writing and addressed to Steve Schell, City of Cedar Hill, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, Steve.schell@cedarhilltx.com and copied to purchasing@cedarhilltx.com .

Approximate quantities of major items for this project include: 8,200 square feet of reinforced sidewalk, 11 barrier free ramps, 170 square yards of drive approach, and other items required to complete the project.

All BIDDERs are encouraged to participate in the pre-bid teleconference meeting that will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, via Zoom Video

Communications: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82095188352?pwd=R0VLKzhXR1U2ZFFiSytvd3I5ZFlnQT09 Meeting ID: 820 9518 8352, Passcode: 244707 (OR by phone dial +1 346 248 7799 using the same meeting ID and password.)

Proposals shall be accompanied by a cashier’s or certified check upon a national or state bank, or savings and loan in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the total maximum bid price, payable without recourse to the City of ond in the same amount from a reliable surety company, as a guarantee that the BIDDER will enter into a contract and execute performance bond and payment bond within ten (10) business days after notice of award of contract to the Contractor. The notice of award of contract will be given by the OWNER within ninety (90) calendar days following the opening of bids.

The successful BIDDER must furnish a performance bond upon the form provided in the amount of 100 percent of the contract price and a material and labor payment bond upon the form provided in the amount of 100 percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety, or other surety or sureties acceptable to the OWNER. Reference the Project Specifications and Forms of Contract and Bonds for Additional requirements.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the OWNER may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

Plans, specifications and BIDDING DOCUMENTS may be obtained electronically from the following online bid rooms: CivCast, DemandStar or Public Purchase.

CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS

By s/ Stephen Mason

Stephen Mason, Mayor