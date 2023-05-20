City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings June 6

Facebook

City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings

The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and to consider a request to the following:

Z23-03 a Specific Use Permit for an Oncor Switching Station, located at 1374 W Reindeer Rd, Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

Z23-08 to rezone 1747 N Houston School Rd, Lancaster, TX from Agricultural-Open (A-O) to Single-Family Residential (SF-4) in the City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the above referenced case at their meeting on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146.

The Public is invited to attend these meetings and/or express opinions in writing to the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Please call the City of Lancaster Planning Division at (972) 218 1315 with any other questions.