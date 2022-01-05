Ferris Police Department Seek Public Assistance In Fatal Hit & Run

132 shares Facebook

Police Department Seek Public’s Help Identifying Persons of Interest In Hit & Run

FERRIS – On December 30, 2021, at approximately 8:15 PM the Ferris Police Department responded to an accident at the on-ramp entrance of IH-45 at approximately the 800 block of the Service Road of IH-45 south bound.

The preliminary investigation, and through witness accounts, revealed that a pedestrian was walking on the shoulder of IH-45 southbound and was struck by what resembled a light-colored Cadillac Escalade. The incident occurred as the Escalade was attempting to merge on to IH-45 and caused substantial damage to the driver-side of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, an unknown Hispanic male, initially stopped at the scene. According to witness accounts, the driver exited the vehicle, checked for vehicle damage then left the scene and made no attempt to render aid to the pedestrian/victim.

The pedestrian was transported to Baylor Dallas with life threatening injuries. Regrettably, the pedestrian passed away on January 2, 2022 from the sustained injuries.

The following pictures are the two (2) persons of interest and the vehicle which they were last seen driving. If you know the person(s) in the picture or recognize the vehicle, please reach out to the Ferris Police Department at 972-544-2225