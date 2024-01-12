Carter BloodCare issues critical alert for blood supply across 57 Texas counties

Facebook

DALLAS-FORT WORTH – Jan. 12, 2024 – The blood supply in North, Central and East Texas has dropped to critical levels.

Community blood center Carter BloodCare provides resources to more than 200 hospitals across 57 Texas counties, but local supply is not keeping up with patient demand.

There is now less than a day’s supply of some blood types and components, which led to Carter BloodCare’s critical-level alert. Without blood at the ready, medical procedures can be postponed, forcing patients to wait two days or longer until donated units are available.

All blood types are needed, especially O negative – the universal blood type used to treat any patient, including premature and unborn babies – and platelets, used for patients with severe burns and people fighting cancer.

Donated blood also helps auto accident and trauma patients, mothers going through difficult deliveries, organ transplant recipients, children with anemia and many others.

Those who donate with Carter BloodCare Jan. 13 – 14 will be entered to win a $100 e-gift card, with one winner drawn each day. Also through Jan. 14, each Carter BloodCare donor will receive 1,200 bonus Dedicated Donor Rewards points to earn a $20 e-gift card. In addition, through Feb. 29, each Carter BloodCare donor gets a new quarter-zip pullover, while supplies last.

To find the nearest Carter BloodCare donation location, visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 200 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 440,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products. Tu centro de sangre comunitario.