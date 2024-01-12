Carter BloodCare issues critical alert for blood supply across 57 Texas counties

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0

DALLAS-FORT WORTH – Jan. 12, 2024 – The blood supply in North, Central and East Texas has dropped to critical levels.

Community blood center Carter BloodCare provides resources to more than 200 hospitals across 57 Texas counties, but local supply is not keeping up with patient demand.

There is now less than a day’s supply of some blood types and components, which led to Carter BloodCare’s critical-level alert. Without blood at the ready, medical procedures can be postponed, forcing patients to wait two days or longer until donated units are available.

All blood types are needed, especially O negative – the universal blood type used to treat any patient, including premature and unborn babies – and platelets, used for patients with severe burns and people fighting cancer.

Donated blood also helps auto accident and trauma patients, mothers going through difficult deliveries, organ transplant recipients, children with anemia and many others.

Those who donate with Carter BloodCare Jan. 13 – 14 will be entered to win a $100 e-gift card, with one winner drawn each day. Also through Jan. 14, each Carter BloodCare donor will receive 1,200 bonus Dedicated Donor Rewards points to earn a $20 e-gift card. In addition, through Feb. 29, each Carter BloodCare donor gets a new quarter-zip pullover, while supplies last.

To find the nearest Carter BloodCare donation location, visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 200 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 440,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products. Tu centro de sangre comunitario.

Previous articleDuncanville ISD Trustees Appoint Interim Superintendent
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.