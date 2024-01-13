Warming Centers In DFW Open During January Winter Storm

Facebook

DeSoto Warming Station Opens Monday January 15

The City of DeSoto will make a warming station available to residents on Monday, January 15, and Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 8 am until 5 pm at the DeSoto Recreation Center, 211 E Pleasant Run Rd, in DeSoto.

Glenn Heights Warming Center Opens January 14

Opening at 6pm on Sunday until further notices, located at the Glenn Heights Family Center, 1932 Sotuh Hampton Rd.

Grand Prairie Warming Center Opens Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7:00 a.m.

As the cold weather sets in, we are committed to ensuring the safety and warmth of our #gptx residents. Starting Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7:00 a.m., a 24/7 warming center will be operational at the Public Safety Building, 1525 Arkansas Lane, for all residents. This service will continue until weather conditions improve.

Please note the following important information:

Transportation to the center is not provided.

Only service animals are permitted; unfortunately, other pets cannot be accommodated.

Sleeping bags and cots are not allowed inside the center.

Residents are encouraged to bring chargers for their electronic devices.

Water will be provided on-site. Feel free to bring your own food.

Dallas Temporary Inclement Weather Shelter Activated

January 2024 Activated TIWS Location–

Fair Park Grand Place

3701 Grand Ave.

Dallas, TX, 75210

Inclement weather sheltering has been activated, Saturday, January 13, through Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Official intake hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily thereafter, until the inclement weather triggers are no longer met.* These hours may be extended based on inclement weather triggers. Inclement weather sheltering (IWS) will be activated until the inclement weather triggers are no longer met. Triggers are based on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric forecast, and in accordance with Chapter 45 of the City Code.

*Individuals will not be turned away if they present on site after 10 p.m. Stay warm. Stay safe.

Individuals with minors and / or families that present at active IWS locations will be directed to Family Gateway. Transportation may be provided; however, a pre-intake form is needed.

More Dallas County Warming Centers

Warming Centers in Tarrant County