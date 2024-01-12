Duncanville ISD Trustees Appoint Interim Superintendent

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DUNCANVILLE, TX, January 12, 2024— The Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees named Chief of Staff Andrea Fields as the district’s interim superintendent effective January 20, 2024, during a special meeting on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Before this appointment, Fields supervised several senior leaders including maintenance and operations, human resources, school leadership, technology, safety and security, and campus support and student services.

Fields has always been “very involved in the day-to-day operations and decision-making of the district making her a perfect fit for us during this time of transition,” said Board of Trustees President Phil McNeely.

After 37 years in Longview ISD, Andrea Fields joined Duncanville ISD in 2016. She has over four decades of dedicated service in education and 38 years in leadership. Her career includes service as a teacher, campus administrator, assistant superintendent of human resources, deputy superintendent, interim superintendent, chief of operations, and most recently as the Duncanville ISD Chief of Staff.

Fields is very collaborative and known for her calm approach when resolving complex issues. She easily connects with others and evokes a sense of belonging in everyone around her. President McNeely said, “Mrs. Fields is a woman of integrity. She knows our district and how to effectively support our students, teachers, and leaders.”

Mrs. Fields holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Special Education from Louisiana Tech University and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Stephen F. Austin University. “Duncanville ISD is a powerhouse in athletics, academics, and the arts,” Mrs. Fields said. “I am also clear that because of our relentless pursuit of excellence, we have very important work to do!”

Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees also accepted the resignation of Dr. Marc Smith effective January 19, 2024. Smith recently accepted the job offer to become the superintendent of Fort Bend ISD.