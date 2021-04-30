Burley, Davis Named Cedar Hill ISD Teachers of the Year

Share via: 0 Shares 0





2020-2021 CHISD Teacher of Year

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Deldrick Burley and Ebonie Davis both grew up in Dallas County – graduating in the top 10 percent of their respective high schools – and had their choice of where they wanted to become professional Mathematics educators.

They both chose Cedar Hill ISD, and earlier this evening, they were named 2020-2021 Cedar Hill ISD Teachers of the Year. They will receive a $1,000 check from the Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation (CHEF). The 10 Campus Teachers of the Year will receive a $200 check from CHEF.

“Cedar Hill ISD would like to congratulate Mr. Burley and Ms. Davis on this incredible accomplishment,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “Earning a District Teacher of the Year honor is quite a feat, but doing so during a Pandemic year is even more impressive. The fact that both of our Teachers of the Year are Mathematics teachers shows that the district is ready to be STEMSpired.”

Burley, in his seventh year at CHISD, is the second consecutive Permenter teacher to be named CHISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, following in the footsteps of his colleague, Angel Hale. “Mr. Burley is a phenomenal asset to the campus,” Permenter Principal John Ensley said. “He is truly an expert in his field and uses engaging methods to help his scholars understand and experience the joy of learning.”

Burley grew up in Mesquite and graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. He’s currently earning a Master’s Degree from Liberty University in Virginia and hopes to make the transition to administration soon.

Bray Interim Principal Shequita Miller said the district’s original elementary campus is proud of the CHISD Elementary Teacher of the Year.

“Ebonie Davis is a servant leader,” Miller said. “She is an inspiration to everyone that she serves. She has the compassion to build intentional positive relationships with all scholars. Her love for the field of education is unparalleled. We are all better because we have been blessed to know her and witness her greatness. It’s an honor to serve alongside her.”

Davis grew up in Dallas and graduated from the University of Texas in Austin. After teaching in Dallas ISD, she decided to join Cedar Hill ISD.

