Buckle Up! Kubota Machines are Taking Over Crayola Experience

Kids will scoop, haul, build and color the town orange with full- and kid-sized Kubota machinery to add their creative touches to Crayonville. Limited-time takeover starts Sept. 27

PLANO, Texas (Sept. 20, 2022) – I remember when my kids were younger and were obsessed with construction equipment. We could find a nearby construction site and sit for an hour or longer watching excavators, bulldozers and more. So, if you have kids that like hands-on activities and love equipment, Crayola in Plano has the perfect event for you.

With kids in the driver’s seat, Texas-based Kubota Tractor Corporation—one of the leading equipment manufacturers in the U.S—is overhauling the fictional town of Crayonville at Crayola Experience Plano for a larger-than-life takeover Sept. 27- Oct. 31, 2022.

An outdoor kickoff event featuring full- and kid-sized Kubota equipment will be held for the general public on opening day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Kubota Machine Adventures” will have kids (and kids at heart) engaging in more than 20 new hands-on activities featuring Kubota’s iconic orange equipment—including an excavator, tractor, and UTV—across Crayonville. Throughout the immersive experience, families will discover how the human power of creativity and the machine power of Kubota equipment together can drive innovation to build better and stronger communities.

Like all things Crayola, the community of Crayonville runs on children’s creativity and

imagination.

To add their own creative touch to the transformed family attraction, kids will:

create their own Kubota Machine Adventures I.D. badges;

hop on a kid-sized tractor to dig Crayola flower beds;

build a rainbow high rise out of crayon box “bricks”;

snap photos with REAL Kubota equipment;

scoop, load and dump at a 3D projection sand table;

transform crayon shavings into “grass clippings” art;

name and wrap their own Kubota-inspired crayon;

engineer their own ultimate Kubota machine of the future; and more.

“We’ve created an amazing opportunity for thousands of children to learn through creativity how equipment is used to design and build the world around us,” said Warren Schorr, Senior Vice President Business Development, Global Licensing, & Experiences. “Kids will have fun using their imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills—along with Kubota machines—to bring to life the colorful community of Crayonville and discover how they can build a better future.”

For more information, including remaining national tour dates for the adventure, visit

CrayolaExperience.com/Kubota. The limited-time, kid-powered experience is included in the

price of admission. New this summer is the 2022 Color Card membership that gives guests

unlimited visits to Crayola Experience through Dec. 31, 2022, for the same cost as a full-priced admission ticket.

In addition to the takeover events, the partnership has extended the experience to include: