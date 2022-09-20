Industry-changing soda concept to open second Texas location in McKinney this Friday

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Swig Prepares to Expand Dirty™ Soda in the Lone Star State

MCKINNEY, Texas (Sept. 20, 2022) – Texas’ pop culture just got even better because Swig – the one-of-a-kind, Utah-born customizable drink shop – will open its second location in the Lone Star State on Friday, Sept. 23, in McKinney!

Located at 5225 W. University Drive, the drive-thru soda shop will be the hot spot for friends and families to bubble up their day with colorful, carbonated refreshments that have a signature dirty twist. The new opening will feature Swig’s signature Dirty™ Soda – a combination of popular soft drinks and delicious flavor-filled mix-ins – and mark its 44th location systemwide.

“We’re incredibly excited to be growing and sparkling with a second location in Texas,” said Swig Founder Nicole Tanner. “At Swig, we pride ourselves on our one-of-a-kind drinks, delicious treats and friendly service, so it’s amazing to see the shop become a staple in various communities because of the continuing effort of our staff and the service they provide each guest.”

On opening weekend, guests will be able to enjoy free drinks from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can mix and match their favorite fountain drink with a wide combination of flavors, creams, purees and fresh fruits. The popular drink concept will also offer Refreshers, Revivers – Swig’s proprietary energy drink – boba teas, sweet teas, hot chocolate and treats like a variety of cookies and pretzel bites with different dipping options to satisfy everyone’s sweet and savory cravings.

Swig currently operates 43 locations in Arizona, Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. It opened its first Texas location in Fairview earlier this year with plans to have 55 locations in six states by the end of 2022.

To learn more about Swig and to view the full menu, visit swigdrinks.com.



About Swig

Swig, home of the Dirty™ Soda, was founded in 2010 in St. George, Utah. Owner and Founder Nicole Tanner was brainstorming with her husband one night about possible business ideas and the two came up with the idea for a drive-by drink shop that had customized flavors added to its drinks. From that small beginning, Swig has expanded into multiple states, becoming thousands of people’s go-to destination for personalized sodas, customized energy drinks, boba teas, cookies and other sweets.

Swig is part of Savory Fund, a management group that infuses exciting startup brands with capital and pairs them with its team of 65 industry veterans who have experience in everything from real estate, development and construction, store operations, procurement, technology, recruiting, training and finance. For more information, visit swigdrinks.com and follow Swig on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Savory Fund

Savory Fund is an innovative private equity firm that combines over $500 million in assets under management with a growth playbook and expertise that has been developed over 15 years of operating in the restaurant industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, growth and revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory approach as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com.