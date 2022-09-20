Midlothian National Night Out Strengthens Community

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More than 12 neighborhoods have registered so far to participate in Midlothian’s National Night Out coming up the evening of Tuesday, October 4th.

These neighborhoods will be hosting block parties, festivals, parades, and cookouts to participate in this national event that aims to promote police-community partnerships to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Each location will entertain members of law enforcement, emergency personnel, and much more. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while inspiring a true sense of community.

Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Midlothian Ranked Number 3 in Texas In 2021

Millions of people take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide. Cities compete to see who can have the most people participate in their event. Last year, Midlothian’s NNO ranked No. 3 in Texas and No. 10 in the nation for cities with a population between 15,00 to 50,000 population. The State of Texas ranked first in the nation for all hosted NNO event. Children are encouraged to submit artwork depicting the NNO theme of “Putting Unity in the Community” to this year’s poster contest.

Midlothian’s NNO is made possible this year by many generous sponsors, including Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, Chick-fil-A, Frozen Phoenix, Gateway Church, Gerdau, Marco’s Pizza, Rally Sportswear, Southwest Disposal, LLC, State Farm Insurance, Tim Tobey, Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, the Shepherd’s House, and Walmart.

For more information about the kick-off event, National Night Out, and the poster contest, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/182/National-Night-Out.