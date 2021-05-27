Amazing Views, Escape This Summer To A Hotel With A Rooftop

Facebook

Dramatic Views, Pools and Rooftop Bars

Now that we have hit Memorial Day and some less stringent travel restrictions it’s time to begin to plan your summer vacation.

While there are many places to visit in the United States and some easy jaunts across the border, here are a few of our favorites with a list of properties seriously upping their summer rooftop game so what are you waiting on from the Rocky Mountains to the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Rally Hotel Denver Colorado Features A Unique Rooftop

The Rally Hotel in Denver Colorado just opened in March of this year and some are saying this has got to be one of the most unique rooftops in the United States. The skybridge roof deck has dramatic views of the Rocky Mountains to the west, the Mile High City Skyline to the east, and a birds-eye view of Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies to the north. So while yes, the Rocky Mountains are incredible, most people can’t get enough of seeing the stadium and all its glory from above — it is indeed a one-of-a-kind perspective. Also for those who are roof top bound the area includes a pool and chic décor too so catch some rays and some views at The Rally.

JW Marriott Tampa Water Street

Tampa, Florida’s JW Marriott Tampa Water Street opened earlier this year and has quickly become one of Tampa’s first true five-star hotels. Amenities at this luxurious property include a resort-style rooftop pool with cabanas on the 6th floor overlooking the area waterways.

Margaritaville Hotel Nashville

In Nashville, Tennessee the Margaritaville Hotel Nashville offers a beach resort atmosphere with an island paradise vibe in the midst of Music City. Guests can soak up the sun, and take in fantastic views of the city skyline from the fourth floor pool deck. Sun by day at the pool and enjoy some elevated Nashville nightlife by night at the rooftop pool deck and Fins Bar. With its beach-bar vibe and an extensive collection of boat drinks, brews, and the namesake margaritas the brand is known for, Fins Bar is the city’s best place to chill.

Marriott Marquis Houston Features a Rooftop Lazy River

The Marriott Marquis Houston in Houston, Texas is a space-themed hotel – in the heart of Space City’s downtown and it features astronomy-inspired wall art in guests rooms and elevators. The most spectacular draw for this property however is the Parkview Terrace located on the 6th floor, Parkview Terrace. This space brings a lively resort-like experience to this downtown Houston hotel. Float in their one-of-a-kind, Texas-shaped lazy river or relax in the rooftop infinity pool and whirlpool. Grab a photo-worthy cocktail at the hotel bar and choose from a sea of lounge chairs. Poolside programming includes live music and rentable cabanas year-round as you chill on the roof.

Hotel Cerro San Luis Obispo, California

Hotel Cerro in San Luis Obispo, California was highlights luxury and features eco-friendly details. From fiber-optic Internet to complimentary water bottles, disposable masks and disinfectant wipes provided in guest rooms, Hotel Cerro’s features and amenities blend attentiveness with sophistication with sustainability. On the rooftop pool terrace, hotel guests can relax in lounge chairs and cabanas. There’s room to spread out while taking in views of the surrounding hills. The poolside menu includes salads and sandwiches, light lunches, beverages and fresh cocktails during the day. The choices make it one of the most sought-after places to eat in San Luis Obispo. Plus, the stunning poolside venue is available in the evening for private events and celebrations.

Photo Courtesy of Visit SLOCAL

Hotel Effie- Sandestin, Florida

This property opened in February of this year in Sandestin, Florida. Hotel Effie is the latest addition to the beautiful area of South Walton on the Florida Panhandle. It is the place to be this summer. The luxury property features 250 guest rooms and suites, a luxury spa and four culinary concepts by Chef Hugh Acheson. Hotel Effie is home to Ara Pool + Lounge, the only hotel rooftop pool and lounge on the Emerald Coast. The open-air space provides cabanas, relaxing loungers and interactive outdoor games. The views surround you with water on all sides, with a panoramic view of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort from the Gulf of Mexico to the Choctawhatchee Bay.

New Orleans Marriott

New Orleans Marriott located in the heart of New Orleans between the historic French Quarter and bustling Warehouse District. NOLA Marriott is a four-star property featuring two rooftop pools atop 800 intuitively designed rooms and suites. Located adjacent to one another, the pools are heated and surrounded by exotic plants and flora. Take a few laps or a quick dip before basking in the sun. Or just relax while enjoying the views of downtown New Orleans and the city skyline.