BREAKING Ellis County ICU Capacity Is 84% Full

Ellis County Reports 70% Of ICU Patients Are Positive For COVID-19

For months as Ellis County has posted their COVID-19 data on Facebook, users have asked about the local hospital data. Until today, Ellis County has been mostly silent on where the hospital capacity stood. But today was different, today they report the Ellis County hospital ICU occupancy rate is currently at 83.75%, with 16.25% vacancy remaining.

Of the hospital ICU occupancy, 70% of patients have tested positive for COVID-19. The following information has been provided by the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council (NCTTRAC).

Also, COVID-19 cases in Ellis County seem to be accelerating instead of slowing down. Ellis County distributed their COVID-19 data tonight as provided by Texas Health Trace (THT) for July 8th. According to this data, there are 1,458 total cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County, including 529 active cases and 910 recoveries.

Based on THT’s numbers the active COVID-19 cases in Ellis County have grown significantly. Judge Todd Little says, “It is imperative we come together to protect public health for all Ellis County residents. It is paramount that we all take personal measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

At this time, hospitals across Ellis County have notified the Office of Emergency Management they have adequate staffing and PPE to meet the current need. Each of us must take personal responsibility and preventative action to help ease the potential strain on our health care facilities across the county.

Judge Little adds, “Please continue to wear masks, practice physical distancing, sanitize regularly, and stay home unless it is necessary. It takes each of us to protect this community. Together, we will beat COVID-19.”

It’s important to note that as we report this, the Sheriff in Ellis County has publicly announced he is not enforcing the Governor’s mask mandate. He’s also not requiring Ellis County detention officers to wear masks while at work.

Save

Comments

comments