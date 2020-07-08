Dallas County Reports Record Hospitalizations, 16 Deaths

Grim Day In Dallas County With 16 New COVID-19 Deaths

Dallas- For the past few days COVID-19 cases in Dallas County have remained high. Today is the sixth consecutive day with new cases over 1,000, today 1,029 new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County. But looking at the big picture, the situation in Dallas is more than test results. Hospitalizations are at a record high with 771 COVID-19 patients in acute care for the period ending Tuesday, July 7.

Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County increased by almost 200 to 786 emergency room visits in the 24 hour period ending Tuesday, July 7. The North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council reports almost 35 percent of all emergency department visits in Dallas County are related to COVID-19.

Sadly, today Dallas County reports 16 new deaths. Those deaths include a 20 year old and a 40 year old that did not have underlying health conditions. The news is a stark reminder COVID-19 can be fatal even for healthy individuals.

16 deaths reported by Dallas County today include:

A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She expired in area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Jenkins Says Dallas Need To Move From Selfishness to Sacrifice

“Today for the sixth day in a row we are over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County and unfortunately, we’re reporting 16 deaths, including a woman in her 20’s and a man in his 40’s without underlying high-risk health conditions. This is an extremely critical time in our battle against COVID-19. We expect to see more cases in the coming days and how high this surge goes is dependent on each of us doing our part.

In the government, it means following the advice of both the medical experts who are tasked with treating COVID-19 patients in our hospitals and the public health authorities in the counties most affected by the COVID-19 surge. For individuals, whether leaders at home or leaders in the workplace, it means following the best advice: always wearing a mask when outside the home and around other people, and downloading, printing and using daily the color-coded chart that can be found at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org when making our decisions.

That chart includes every activity that is now permitted in Texas and whether or not doctors advise that it be done at this time in North Texas. It includes factoring in for age and underlying conditions and whether you live in a home or are a caretaker for a person with an underlying condition. It is the best resource to answer questions about what you should do and how you should do it. This information is updated regularly and there are new updates that should be out later today or tomorrow. Check the website regularly and please stay safe.

If we all move from selfishness to sacrifice we can get through this together. Our community is doing a great job in wearing a mask and showing grace and kindness to one another. We’ve got to step it up even more to keep our economy moving and keep as many people as healthy as possible,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

