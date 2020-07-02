Ellis County Covid-19 Cases Still Don’t Add Up

Ellis County COVID-19 Cases- State Numbers Different From County Reports

Focus Daily News is reporting both the data posted on the Texas DSHS website for Ellis County, and the data provided to us by Ellis County.

As of 7/1/2020, according to the DSHS dashboard, there are a total of 862 COVID-19 cases in Ellis County. The dashboard shows 410 recoveries and 19 fatalities. Ellis County active COVID-19 cases are posted at 391. Cumulative COVID-19 tests conducted in Ellis County through 6/30/2020 are 11,112.

Ellis County Government distributed this via press release: Last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) notified the Ellis County Office of Emergency Management of ​the transition to a statewide system for COVID-19 investigating and contact tracing through the Texas Health Trace (THT) web-based platform. In recent developments, THT has distributed the first set of COVID-19 case line lists including a breakdown of cases by age, gender, and address.

There has been no further indication regarding the regularity of distribution of this data from DSHS or THT. To maintain transparency Ellis County will continue to provide information to the public as data is made available from the State of Texas. Please note this is a direct report from THT and it does not match the DSHS dashboard. The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management has informed this discrepancy to DSHS public health region and have been notified they are working to resolve this issue.

According to the case line list provided by THT, there are 874 total cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County, including 295 active cases and 560 recoveries.

COVID-19 in Ellis County:

The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management and the Local Health Authority recommend residents practice physical distancing while in public, wear a mask, and sanitize to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 in Ellis County. Together, we are all responsible for protecting the health of our neighbors, friends, and family.

