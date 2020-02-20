Red Oak Sophomore’s Design Selected For 2020 Parade of Playhouses

Red Oak Students Are Building A Whata-kingdom Playhouse

Red Oak- About 13 Red Oak students in the Construction Technology class will design and build the Whata-kingdom playhouse for the 2020 Parade of Playhouses. Students will have until end of May to complete the build. Upon completion, it will be on display at a local Whataburger, then on to Northpark Center Mall.

Last year Whataburger had a playhouse constructed by architects and built by builders. This year they elected to have a high school construction team create it and they chose Red Oak High School. Mr. Doug Wuerch, Red Oak Technology Teacher, is overseeing development and construction by the students.

Save

Whataburger executives for the 2020 Parade of Playhouses chose Red Oak High School sophomore Mason Bryan’s Whata-kingdom design. Architectural design students submitted six wonderful design concepts on paper. Mason’s entry was selected, and he was awarded $1,000 along with a goodie bag of Whataburger items!

“This is great,” said Mason.

“Mason’s design really embodies how we feel about Whataburger – a majestic castle in our Whata-kingdom,” exclaimed Brand Development Coordinator Julie Bethel. Now that the design phase is over, Bethel said “We can’t wait to see the construction phase begin and the castle come to life!”

25th Annual Parade of Playhouses Benefits Dallas CASA

Dallas CASA hosts the 25th annual Parade of Playhouses charity event . CASA,a national organization of volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates, helps abused and neglected children find safe and permanent homes. The Playhouse will be on display this summer at Northpark Center. Shoppers will purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a playhouse.

All proceeds from sponsorships and raffle ticket sales benefit the abused children served by Dallas CASA.

“We will create a first-class playhouse for CASA and Whataburger that the district and school will be proud of, but in the end, the students will gain the pride of creating something for a cause,” stated Mr. Wuerch.

Save

Focus looks forward to seeing Mason’s design come to life.