Shop for a Cause with Ellis County’s First Thrift Store Crawl

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Presented by Heaven’s Attic March 25-27, 2021

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas – March 15, 2021 – Ladies, grab a friend and shop ‘til you drop during our premier Girls’ Day Out Thrift Store Crawl! Score deals and steals on local thrift stores’ clothing, home goods, and unique finds from Thursday, March 25th through Saturday, March 27th – all while helping others in need.

Thrift store “crawlers” will enjoy exciting promotions offered by participating thrift stores in Midlothian, Waxahachie, Red Oak, Italy, Ennis, and Palmer.

While shopping and supporting each thrift store’s individual mission, this is retail therapy you’ll really feel good about!

For more information, visit https://www.mannahouseoutreach.org/heavens-attic-girls-day-out-thrift-store-crawl to capture the Crawler’s Coupon Code!

Participating Thrift Stores:

Heaven’s Attic of Italy: 205 E Main St, Italy, TX 76651

Thursday-Friday 9AM-5PM, Saturday 9AM-4PM

Heaven’s Attic of Midlothian: 212 W Avenue F, Midlothian, TX 76065

Thursday-Friday 9AM-5PM, Saturday 9AM-4PM

Lillian’s Hangers: 107 W Baylor St, Ennis, TX 75119

Thursday 8AM-2PM, Friday 8AM-2PM, Saturday CLOSED

Helping Hands of Ennis: 604 NE Main St, Ennis, TX 75119

Thursday 8AM-2:30PM, Friday 8AM-2:30PM, Saturday 10AM-2PM

Serenity Veterans Palmer: 1114 Epps Rd, Palmer, TX 75152

Thursday-Saturday 8AM-5PM

Unity Thrift: 109 N Elm St, Waxahachie, TX 75165- 50% off promo

Thursday-Saturday 11AM-4PM

The Outlet: 1000 E Main St Ste 303, Midlothian, TX 76065 – 50% off promo

Thursday 10AM-6PM, Fri-Sat 10AM-4PM

Pennies from Heaven Thrift Store: 404 TX-342, Red Oak, TX 75154

Thursday-Friday 9AM-4:30PM, Saturday 9Am-2:30PM

FirstLook Boutique: 1204 Ferris Ave Suite b, Waxahachie, TX 75165- 50% off promo

Thursday-Saturday 10AM-4PM

Bridges Bazaar: 112 E Ohio St Ave, Midlothian, TX 76065- 50% off Blowout sale and a chance to spin the wheel for an additional 10% to 50% off

Thursday-Friday 10AM-4PM, Saturday 10AM-2PM

Heaven’s Attic, Manna House Resale Store

Heaven’s Attic, Manna House Resale, offers new and gently used clothing for the whole family, as well as a wide variety of household goods, small appliances, books, toys, furniture, and more.

All proceeds from Heaven’s Attic resale boutique support up to 75% of Manna House’s outreach efforts and operations. Whether you’re hunting for one-of-a-kind treasures or shopping to help your dollar go further, each time you shop at Heaven’s Attic, you’re providing food to a neighbor fighting hunger in our community.

Manna House wouldn’t exist without the people in the community who donate their time, goods, and finances. The support of the community is what allows them to serve so many and also what drives them to do whatever is necessary to help someone who is struggling. One of the great rewards of partnering with Manna House is that you can see love in action. You can witness what your monetary donation is doing for someone locally.

Comments

comments