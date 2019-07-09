Whiskey Ranch July Activities Feature Bourbon & BBQ

Make Plans To Visit Whiskey Ranch This Month

Have you been to the Whiskey Ranch in Fort Worth yet? Whiskey Ranch is the largest whiskey distillery west of the Mississippi. Visiting whiskey lovers have 112 acres of whiskey wonderland to roam with a state of the art visitors center featuring the Ranch Store, Oak Room, Back Porch and a Barrel Breezeway all overlooking Benders Lake.

Each month they are hosting Whiskey Wednesday events and a monthly concert series. Check out their upcoming events at the TX Whiskey distillery.

Whiskey Wednesday featuring Rack Attack BBQ

July 10th, 5:00pm-9:00pm

Join us for a Whiskey Wednesday happy hour at Whiskey Ranch! We will have Rack Attack BBQ at the distillery with their specialty TX Bourbon Pork Belly Burnt Ends and TX Whiskey barbecue sauce that can be drizzled on all their delicious BBQ.

Our cocktail menu will feature our newly released Watermelon Jalapeno Martini alongside other staple summer drinks. And of course TX Whiskey and TX Bourbon will be available on their own!

Enjoy live acoustic music by Cody Culberson all evening and have some fun playing with our outdoor yard games. This event is also benefiting The First Tee of Fort Worth and their great organization.

Tickets: $9, includes a drink and a donation to The First Tee of Fort Worth.

Only those 21+ with a valid ID are permitted to attend.

Learn How To Make The Perfect Brisket

BBQ & Grilling Class:

Presented by TX Whiskey and Meat Church

July 18th, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Don’t miss your chance to learn how to perfect brisket, brisket burnt ends, and pork burnt ends in this 3 hour epic culinary adventure. This comprehensive class covers all the secrets from meat selection and trimming, seasoning, wood and pellet selection, cooking, and of course eating the final product! Not only will you become a BBQ master, but you get to tour Whiskey Ranch’s Stillhouse, receive a 10% discount at the ranch store, and enjoy 3 custom cocktails made by Whiskey Ranch’s resident mixologist.

A taste of TX Whiskey, a BBQ appetizer on arrival, custom cocktails, food samples, plus water and soft drinks will be provided!

Tickets are $149.

Whiskey Ranch Concert Series: Ian Munsick

July 26th, 5:30pm-10:00pm

Enjoy the night with an outdoor concert on the lawn of our distillery! This concert is BYOC, so bring your own chair or blanket to listen to Ian Munsick. We will have all sorts of other activities and features for you to enjoy leading up to the show! Gepetto’s Pizza Truck and The Dusty Biscuit Beignet Bar will be on site to serve fabulous food! The Photo Bus DFW will also be around to capture a fun moment of you and your friends. Yard games will be set up, and of course whiskey drinks will be available all evening!

Scheduled Activities:

5:30-6:30pm: Get a bottle signed by our co-founder, Troy Robertson

5:30-8:00pm: Have an item from our store personally engraved

5:30-9:30pm: The Photo Bus, Food, Games, and Drinks

8:00-9:30pm: Concert by Ian Munsick

Tickets are $25, which includes one drink and admission to the concert.

