Boogie BASH Raises Money For Youth Homeless

DALLAS, TEXAS – City House, in partnership with the Dallas Stars Foundation, is planning one of the largest entertainment events in North Texas to kick-off National Homeless Youth Awareness Month in November. With an expected 3,000 attendees dressed in 70’s attire, Boogie BASH! will feature performances by 70s music legends KC & The Sunshine Band, Sister Sledge Band with opener Infinite Journey tribute band, a costume contest, raffle, dancing, and more. To be held on Saturday, November 2, at Comerica Center in Frisco, Boogie BASH! is the quintessential 70s concert and dance party.

“The Dallas Stars Foundation’s mission to invest in our communities by creating unique programs that nurture and enrich the lives of those in need, couldn’t align better with our City House mission of protecting youth, empowering change and transforming lives,” City House CEO Sheri Messer said. “We have never been so excited to bring communities together for such an incredible night of music and fun, while making a difference in the lives of the at-risk young people we serve.”

“We Are Family”

Guests will get down to music by the king of disco funk, KC & The Sunshine Band; multi-gold and -platinum artist Sister Sledge whose anthem song “We are Family” is cherished across the globe; and by tribute band Infinite Journey who will be opening the evening with beloved radio hits by Journey. Boogie BASH! is guaranteed to be a night of nonstop musical favorites.

The event will also feature a 70s Best Dressed Contest, sponsored by JCPenney, with $3,000 in prizes for the top three throwback styles voted on by audience response. The featured raffle, a two-year lease on a 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE Crossover SUV, generously donated by Pat Lobb’s Toyota of McKinney, is valued at $10,000 which can be put towards another vehicle lease (credit approval required) or used towards a new vehicle purchase at the dealership. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event starting at $25 for one ticket with winner announced that night. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available that offer floor tables and suites that include beverages and dance floor access.

Changing & Saving Lives In North Texas

Participation in Boogie BASH! will help fund sheltering and provide expanded programs and services for vulnerable youth and young adults. Support will not only change lives; it will save them.

City House’s Boogie BASH!, in partnership with the Dallas Stars Foundation, is the quintessential 70s concert and dance party to raise funds and awareness about youth homelessness in North Texas. Featuring live performances by KC & The Sunshine Band, Sister Sledge Band, and Infinite Journey, plus a 70s costume contest, car raffle, and more, Boogie BASH! will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, starting at 6:00 p.m., at Comerica Center located at 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034. General admission tickets start at $30, and VIP tickets (including seats with direct dance floor access or table seating on the floor or a suite) start at $68. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster. For more information about City House, visit www.cityhouse.org or call 972-424-4626.

