Blacklight Opens in Theaters Feb. 11

Blacklight is a compelling action film, with a typically strong performance from Liam Neeson (one of my favorite film stars). Neeson plays Travis Block, an FBI fixer whose specialty is extracting deep undercover agents who get in over their heads. As a longtime fixture at the agency, Block is an invaluable asset but wants to retire.

Just as he’s hoping to leave the agency and spend more time with his daughter (Claire van der Boom) and granddaughter, Block learns about a dangerous government program termed ‘Operation Unity.’ The shadowy program targets and strikes down innocent people when they get in the way.

Block first hears about the program from young undercover operative Dusty Crane (Taylor John Smith). When Crane goes rogue and attempts to contact a reporter (Emy Raver-Lapman) to blow the whistle on the program, Block is sent to bring him in. For the first half of the film, Crane leads a number of agents, including Block, on a thrilling car/truck/foot chase through D.C.

After listening to Crane’s information, Block starts to suspect his superiors are behind the program. He confronts his longtime colleague and former service commander, FBI Chief Robinson (Aiden Quinn), only to be told to back off. Block decides to assist Crane’s mission of exposing the program.

Blacklight Director Mark Williams

Director Mark Williams rackets up the suspense when Block’s daughter and granddaughter are threatened. The attempt to keep him from talking to the media backfires, and Block uses his considerable talents and knowledge to help end the program and rescue his family.

Critic reviews have been universally bad on sites like Rotten Tomatoes. However, I found Blacklight quite watchable, maybe because I like watching old-fashioned movies where the good guys come out on top.

“Blacklight” is directed By: Mark Williams, and written by Nick May and Mark Williams. The film is distributed by Briarcliff Entertainment, and opens wide in theaters Feb. 11. Blacklight is rated PG-13 for strong violence and language. The runtime is 1 hour 45 minutes