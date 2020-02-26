Audi Delivers More Than Appearance

Written by Nicole Wakelin

Audi is a brand with a well-defined image. Its cars coddle both driver and passenger with leather and wood trims and obscenely comfortable seats that makes riding in an Audi an especially nice way to pass the time. They’re stunning vehicles inside and out, but they’re not purely about looks. Audi is also a performance brand and it delivers on both fronts with the 2020 Audi S4 and Q7.

2020 Audi S4 Is Anything But Boring

The S4 is a performance-focused version of the A4, which is Audi’s all-time best selling sedan. The lineup includes several powertrain choices all with ample performance, but if you’re looking for that little something extra, then you want to get behind the wheel of the S4.

It’s powered by a 3.0-liter V6 with 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission with standard all-wheel drive. It will take you from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds making this sedan one that’s anything but boring.

The S4 also offers an S sport package, something Audi says roughly 75 percent of people choose as an option. It adds red brake calipers for extra style along with a sport adaptive damping suspension and sport rear differential. These improve handling to make managing all that power easier and more fun, especially on twisty roads.

Save

The A4 lineup shows off an entirely new design with the S4 getting unique performance accents. It has what Audi calls a double-slat alu-optic Singleframe grille and alu-optic exterior side mirror housings. There are body-color door handles, a trunk lid lip spoiler, and chrome quad exhaust outlets. The net effect creates a sedan that looks elegant, modern, and sporty.

Save

Inside the expectedly plush interior is an all-new infotainment system with a massive 10.1-inch touchscreen. The addition of a touchscreen makes using the system far easier. It’s responsive with intuitive menus that help reduce driver distraction while providing key information and the constant connectivity we all crave.

Save

2020 Audi Q7 A Fun SUV That’s Also Practical

Audi is also delivering a new Q7 SUV with seating for up to seven passengers and the same combination of luxury, performance, and style. It has the 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque that’s found in midrange versions of the A4, but also offers the more powerful 3.0-liter found on the top trim. It has a slightly lower 335 horsepower, but that does little to dampen the fun of this SUV.

Save

The thing with SUVs is that they’re practical vehicles. They need to carry people and cargo and sometimes even tow. That’s all well and good, but simply because a car is practical doesn’t mean it should be devoid of fun. Audi takes that notion to heart with the Q7.

It has a beautiful and comfortable interior with up to 72.4 cubic feet for cargo behind the front seats. It’s roomy enough for seven, although the third row is a snug fit with short headroom and is best used by the kids only. It also has a 10.1-inch infotainment screen and there’s a slew of safety features to keep you and your loved ones safe.

What it also has is plenty of spirit with a responsive engine that lets you enjoy the drive. The V6 easily gets this SUV up to highway speeds and manages more leisurely driving where is shows off handling uncommon to large vehicles. The Q7 combines the performance-focused experience of the S4 sedan with the practicality of an SUV in one beautiful package.

Audi continues to uphold its image of building smart, attractive, and performance-focused luxury vehicles with its latest offerings. The 2020 Audi A4 starts at $37,400 with the S4 coming in at $49,900. Pricing on the 2020 Audi Q7 runs from $54,800 to $60,800. Both are available now at your local dealership.

Nicole covers the automotive industry as a freelance journalist for a variety of outlets. She spends much of her time on the road attending first drives of new vehicles and is on a first-name basis with far too may airport employees. Her favorite places to drive have twisting mountain roads, great barbeque, or some combination of the two.

Save

Comments

comments