Cedar Hill Coronavirus Precautions

No Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Dallas County

As the number of COVID-19 cases rise across the country, Texans should stay informed of what’s happening in their communities. The City of Cedar Hill continues to actively monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. They are in close contact with Dallas County, state and local health officials, and community partners.

There are currently no confirmed Coronavirus cases in Dallas County and the immediate threat to the public remains low.

Cedar Hill city staff in cooperation with Police, Fire, and emergency management personnel are working to implement additional precautionary measures to minimize the spread of germs. This includes making sure there is additional soap in restrooms and hand-sanitizing stations at events and facilities. We remind everyone, however, to please use common sense. If you are feeling ill, please stay home so you do not infect others.

From a facilities standpoint, the City is making an extra effort to clean and disinfect buildings and work areas, particularly those with high public use. They are making sure to have extra supplies of hand sanitizer, additional soap for restrooms, and asking staff to frequently clean and wipe down counters, door handles, light switches, elevators, and other public areas.

Cedar Hill encourages everyone to remain vigilant, continue to monitor developments, practice proper hygiene and healthy habits, and keep things in proper perspective. According to health officials, if you are not in an area where Coronavirus is spreading, or have not travelled from an area where Coronavirus is spreading, or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low.

What are the symptoms?

People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have reported symptoms that may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty breathing

What do I do if I think I may have COVID‑19?

If you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, and you have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID‑19 or have traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID‑19 in the last 14 days, you should contact your healthcare provider. Be sure to call ahead before going to your doctor’s office or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

Save

Comments

comments