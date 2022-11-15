Arlington Police Seek Help Locating Suspect For Burglary of a Habitation

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

​At approximately 7:10pm on 9/26/22, a Burglary of a Habitation (open attached garage) on the 2100 block of Friar Tuck Dr. in West Arlington. The pictured suspect claimed he lived on W. Tucker Blvd. in Arlington when confronted by the home-owner. The suspect fled on foot south-bound on Lakemont Dr. The suspect was stealing large tool items: folding ladders, wheel barrow, and Hand-Truck (2-wheel Dolly).

The suspect was described as: Hispanic-male, 5’10”, 160 lbs. (very dirty and emitted a strong body odor) and spoke with a slight Spanish accent; appeared to be 18 – 25 yrs of age; no known marks/scars/tattoos; wears eyeglasses and has a slight mustache/goatee.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by calling 817-469-8477, submitting a web tip through www.469tips.com , or through the mobile app by downloading P3 Tips. You will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,250 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Source: Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County