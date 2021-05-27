CVS Health Announces Sweepstakes to Encourage Vaccinations

Facebook

Prizes include free cruises, tropical vacations, a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 27, 2021 — CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.

“We’re grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and a Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

According to the most recent CDC household pulse survey COVID-19 vaccination tracker, 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant about receiving a vaccine. CVS Health is working to close gaps in hesitancy, and through the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, provide a positive reminder of the activities that are possible once vaccinated.

Among the partners and prizes planned to date:

CVS Health: (125) $500 giveaways and (5) Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions

Norwegian Cruise Line: (100) 7-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more

Procter & Gamble: VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, hotel, and more

Unilever: (250) Night Out coupon booklets to use towards free Unilever products e.g. Dove, TRESemmé, Suave, Degree, Schmidt’s, St. Ives and more. Grand Prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two.

Bermuda Tourism Authority: (5) three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation, and more

Hinge: (500) $100 gift cards for dates and (1) Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple

iHeartMedia: VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other amazing surprises

smarTours: (6) fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, (1) of which is a Grand Prize

Wyndham Rewards®: (5) two-night weekend getaways with a Platinum membership upgrade and a Grand Prize seven-night getaway including airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade, redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the globe

All customers ages 18 and up who received a vaccination or certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health either at a CVS Pharmacy retail location, or through CVS Health at a long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site clinic prior to the close of the sweepstakes on July 10 are eligible to win. An alternative method of entry will also be offered. CVS Health colleagues who meet the requirements are also eligible to enter. For more information and to enter starting on June 1, individuals can visit www.cvs.com/onestepclosersweeps where official rules will be published.

CVS Health has administered well over 17 million COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care and retail settings and is offering vaccinations at more than 9,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Nearly 85% of the U.S. population resides within 10 miles of a CVS Pharmacy.