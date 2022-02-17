LHSW Mustangs Celebrate District Championship with Net Cutting Ceremony

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Mustangs Went 12-0 In District Play

Waxahachie, TX, February 16, 2022 – Life School Men’s Basketball celebrated their latest District Championship with a net cutting ceremony after their warm-up game vs. Nolan Catholic on Monday, February 14, which the Mustangs won 54-42. The Mustangs were undefeated in district play (12-0) for the 2021 season and hold a 29-5 season record.

“We are very proud of these young men and their commitment to hard work and each other!“ said Head Coach Eddie Berumen.

Now in his 15th season with Life School, Berumen is committed to building one of the strongest basketball programs in the State. With Berumen at the helm, the Mustangs have averaged more than 20 wins per season and reached the playoffs 12 of the past 13 years. The Mustangs are also 5-time district champions, 9-time Bi-District Champions, 8-time Area Champions and have qualified for the Regional Tournament seven times.

Athletic Director Scott Thrush says, “These athletes are super-disciplined young men who do things the right way. t. They’re patient on offense, play great defense and are a tough group. They’re a true team, and they do the little things right on and off the court.”

Playoffs Begin February 22

Speaking about Berumen, Thrush adds, “Berumen’s record speaks for itself. The athletes buy in, believe in each other and play hard for each other and the coaches. With Berumen, you can see the culture and tradition he builds. If you attend a home game, you’ll often see the stands full; alumni coming back to stay connected to what’s going on; and Berumen in the stands shaking hands and staying connected to former players. He builds great relationships with his athletes, and we are blessed to have him as our coach.”

The Mustangs enter the playoffs as the no. 1 seed in Division 11-4A. Playoffs begin Tuesday, February 22, with Life School facing off against Dallas Roosevelt. The game will be played at Desoto High School with a 7:30 PM start time.