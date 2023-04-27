Agora Artists presents The Eldert Lofts

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Agora Arists, a Dallas-based dance organization, presents The Eldert Lofts, an original movement piece highlighting the unique and ever-evolving setting of living in a small apartment building, The Eldert Lofts is part of the 2023 season of The Elevator Project at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. Three performances of The Eldert Lofts will be held at 8 p.m. May 4-6 at Wyly Studio Theater. For tickets or more information, please visit attpac.org.

The Eldert Lofts is a series of vignettes, exploring the intimate lives of a community living in a small apartment. The vignettes follow the story of five tenants who are investigating their own relationships, with themes of connection, isolation, and identity.

Agora Artists

Agora Artists co-founders Avery-Jai Andrews and Lauren Kravitz have teamed up with local creatives, Cami Holman, Jennifer Mabus, and Omar Humphrey for The Eldert Lofts. The piece will feature original sound by Brittany Padilla, costumes by Kelsey Olver, set by Tori Reynolds, and lighting by Ryan Burkle. Together they have designed a performance full of relatable and familiar situations of home life and cohabitation. This includes that familiar fight in the kitchen and the living room dance party when no one is home.

The Elevator Project

The Elevator Project provides a platform for emerging Dallas artists, and The Eldert Lofts will introduce a new perspective of apartment living that many Dallasites will find relatable. The dynamic of an apartment building is an experience that most individuals know all too well. Between stompers living upstairs, midnight rock concerts next door, and the occasional mailroom conversation, there are endless stories behind every closed door.

Additional Elevator Project shows in May include mixtamotus #Filtered in the Studio Theatre May 11-13; and Jess Garland, Luminiscence, May 26-28 in Potter Rose Hall at AT&T Performance Arts Center. Visit attpac.org for more information about these works.

Agora Artists is a Dallas-based nonprofit organization formed in early 2020 by Avery-Jai Andrews and Lauren Kravitz. After hosting the dance festival Mini Movement Fest in August 2019, the pair felt the need to support independent dance artists in Dallas and more specifically, noticed the lack of varied representation and value of historically marginalized voices throughout Dallas. Committed to creating a sustainable model for dancers, Agora Artists began hosting weekly open classes for adults and in January 2020, began Choreographic Workshop, a program that invites local dance makers to form a creative cohort to share work and receive feedback throughout a creative process. For more information please visit agoraartists.com.