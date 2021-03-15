Adams Named District 6A-11 Girls Basketball Offensive MVP

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Cedar Hill Senior Guard Named Girls Basketball Offensive MVP District 6A-11

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill High School senior guard Portia Adams was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player of District 6A-11, objectively the toughest girls basketball district in Texas.

Adams was the only returning starter from a state quarterfinalist team in 2019-2020.

A Lamar University signee, Adams led the Lady Longhorns to a 19-8, 10-4 record in a district that included two of the top three teams in Class 6A, including the two most recent 6A State Champions.

Adams averaged a team-high 15.3 points per game, along with 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She made 41.7 percent of her shots, including 34.7 from 3-point range.

“Cedar Hill has been blessed to have numerous players each year honored on the All-District Team,” Lady Longhorns head coach Nicole Collins said. “That says a lot about our program. I could not be more proud of how they have represented our community in the classroom.”

Cedar Hill reached the regional quarterfinals for the seventh straight season and finished 23rd in the final Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings.

They earned a non-district victory over 6A #5 Arlington Martin and also had victories over Top 25 programs Mansfield (6A) and Red Oak (5A).

Sophomore guard/forward Jadyn Atchison, who averaged 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game, joined Adams on First Team All-District.

Senior guard Carolynn Washington earned Second Team All-District Honors. She will play next season at Cloud County Community College in Kansas.

Sophomore guard Jazzmine Carraway was named Honorable Mention All-District.

Adams, Washington, senior forward Theasia Ebron and sophomores Kelis Grant (guard) and Micah Vaughn (forward) earned Academic All-District Accolades.

