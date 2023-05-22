ACE HARDWARE HONORS FALLEN HEROES WITH 1 MILLION AMERICAN FLAGS

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Ace to collaborate with the VFW to distribute 1 million American flags nationwide this Memorial Day

Midlothian, TX; May 22, 2023 – In the true spirit of Memorial Day, Higginbotham Brothers Ace Hardware is again collaborating with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Consumers who visit Higginbotham Brothers Ace Hardware on May 27 will receive a free 8” x 12” American flag* while a second flag will be donated to the Wolter-Ashley Memorial Post in Waxahachie, TX, to be used for marking and honoring veteran graves this Memorial Day.

“HBC salutes the many brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and we look to honor them this Memorial Day by participating in the 1 million American flag giveaway,” said Aaron Cox, manager of Higginbotham Brothers. “We are grateful to be collaborating with our local Wolter-Ashley Memorial Post, who have provided so much support to veterans in our community.”

Last year, Ace Hardware sent over 595,000 flags to 1,852 local VFW Posts across the country. The American flag giveaway aligns with Ace Hardware’s long history of supporting veterans nationwide. Ace’s very name is a commemoration of the “Flying Aces,” the courageous fighter pilots from the First World War. Ace’s patriotism continues through the support of its veteran retailers, and the sincere appreciation for all the veterans and active-duty military who work in Ace stores, distribution centers, and its corporate offices.

Higginbotham Brothers is located at 530 E. Main St., Midlothian, TX. Saturday store hours are 8am-5pm.

*Flags will be available in participating Ace stores, while quantities last. Limit one 8” x 12” flag per customer. No purchase necessary. Ace Hardware locations in Red Oak, Mansfield & Arlington all show to be on the list of participating stores.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,500 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries.

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

About the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)

About the VFW: The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans’ organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With approximately 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim “NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS” than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit our website at vfw.org.