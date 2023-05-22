DeSoto City Council Candidate Place 2 Pierette Parker – 2023 FDN City Council Candidate Questions

Facebook

What are some of the things you would like to accomplish if elected?

{PP} To Grow and attract new businesses one of my ideas is I believe DeSoto is a great city with a vast number of remote workers and entrepreneurs. I believe if DeSoto wants to be competitive it should leverage the wonderful parks/greenspace and open areas to create more remote work opportunities like a type of work-away-from-home remote workspaces right in DeSoto. Along with making changes to structural infrastructure DeSoto should make changes to the digital infrastructure to make this possible. With these types of updates, businesses can possibly add retail shopping, restaurants, and entertainment to those areas to bring a more walkable community. Many of the DeSoto Parks already have some Wi-Fi but this could be enhanced to connect further into areas of DeSoto. With more people out and in the city it helps to increase the customer base to sustain new and existing businesses, which could attract more businesses and people to DeSoto.

For Community engagement: Place Town Halls should return to a more regular place. The website should include a section for City Council members to provide information/events to the constituents on a regular basis to make sure all areas are informed. Promote all the City Council community engagement opportunities to connect with the citizens.

For improved educational resources: Bring the Town Halls or info sessions to the community instead of asking the community to come to City Hall only.

What made you want to run for this office?

{PP} Simply put, I want to BE a part of the change that I seek in the city. How things are done (process) in the city is extremely vital to what the city attracts both people and businesses. My desire is that the city provides a clearer picture not only to businesses but most importantly to the residents and future residents. Much of what DeSoto does is not as transparent as it could be, and I will work diligently on this focus area. Many residents have no clue WHY things are done the way they are done.

In my opinion, the “not knowing” or “not understanding”, causes distress in many residents and contributes to a lack of engagement. I am a process-driven person and believe that you can use what you have to build better but you must have processes in place and those processes need to be clear and available to all involved. This kind of knowledge helps with engagement because when you know what you are getting or what to expect it increases engagement. This type of clarity helps foster transparency and integrity.

What are some of the most important qualities that a city council member should have?

• Integrity and sound judgment

• Fiduciary mindset and practice

• Ability to communicate

• Commitment/Dedication

• Be a forward of strategic thinker

What are some of the ways you are involved in the community?

• Current Member of Concord Church for 14 years

– Children’s/Youth Ministry

– Scholarship Ministry

– Mass Wedding Volunteer

– Meals on Wheels Volunteer

• DeSoto Park Advisory Board Chair appointed in 2019

– Currently 2nd year as Park Board Chair

• Current Board Member of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers

• Current Board Member of the Community Outreach Board for the Community Association Institute

• Former City of Dallas Employee Advisory Committee (Chair) for the Information Technology Department

• Work throughout my own neighborhood and held HOA Board positions.

• I stay engaged and informed by researching, attending, and contributing to various City Council/ Boards and Mayor 360s meetings and events.

Discuss your top three priorities.

{PP} My top three are Processes | Transparency | Integrity I plan to dig into processes to assess what currently is working, not working, or is non-existent that could help DeSoto residents and those that come in and through the City. It is my belief that when processes are clearly defined and communicated many of the issues arise regarding lack of fiduciary duty, integrity shortfalls, and little or no transparency can be lessened or eradicated. I want to practice and encourage more fiduciary duty by example as well as encourage proactive communication with citizens, and consistent town hall meetings as a means of increasing civic engagement and more connected citizens and community.

District Town Halls should be more commonplace. The website should include a section for City Council members to provide information/events to the constituents on a regular basis to make sure all areas are informed. This kind of knowledge helps with engagement because when you know what you are getting or what to expect it increases engagement. This type of clarity also helps to foster a more transparent and integral culture.

How long have you lived in the City and what experience do you bring to the role that you feel sets you apart from your opponent?

{PP} I am vested in DeSoto, a 20+ plus year resident of DeSoto, a homeowner, and a taxpayer, law-abiding citizen, fair, dedicated, strategic forward thinker, a community representative that has been working directly with homeowners and on behalf of DeSoto residents for over 5 years. I was appointed to the DeSoto Parks and Recs Board in 2019 and have invested 100s of volunteer hours in greenspace improvements for quality outside

activities in DeSoto. I am a graduate of UNT, and I bring over 20 years of technology processes and systems knowledge that can aid in simplifying the processes that hinder everyday needs. I am a Certified Manager of Community Associations where I work to protect community self-governance (primarily HOAs) and promote civility in all neighborhoods (HOA and Non-HOA)

When making decisions, how do you determine what is in the best interest of the city?

{PP} I am a fair decision maker. I weigh all sides. I Look at issues from a fiduciary perspective and ask myself if what I am deciding upon will help or harm the people or a city.

Please describe how you would react to a situation in which the Council voted 4-3 to approve a very contestable issue and you were on the dissenting side.

{PP} I am a fair decision maker. I weigh all sides. Look at issues from a fiduciary perspective, will what I am deciding upon help or harm the people or a city. Once a contestable issue is passed the City still has to make sure people are informed and educated on how the item will affect them. The City Council should help with this effort.

If you could change one thing in our zoning code, what would it be and why?

{PP} I would suggest that we change the notification requirements from 200-400 ft to 400-800 ft or change the starting point of notification from the center of proposed site to the perimeter out the 200-400 ft. This would ensure more of the community is informed and aware of changes coming. Have more city engagement opportunities to discuss zoning and why it matters to the residents and the City.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our town?

{PP} I am a process-driven person and believe that you can use what you have to build better for the community, but you must have processes in place and those processes need to be clear and available to the community. This kind of knowledge helps with engagement because when you know what you are getting or what to expect it helps to increase engagement. This type of clarity helps foster transparency and integrity which will help the community be more knowledgeable about the inner working of the city and therefore feel empowered to get involved.

What would you do to improve communication between city officials and the public?

{PP} Currently, I provide a newsletter and postings of information to a vast number of DeSoto residents to make them aware of what is happening in and around DeSoto. None of those actions will change it will continue to be regular communication with all residents. I want to engage more residents in a community meeting at a central place in Place 2 at least once a qtr. Also, have some subdivision meetups. I hope for a more connected city and I plan to let that drive my community engagement.

Have you ever changed your mind on an issue after hearing the arguments of the opposing side? If so, what was the issue and why did you change your stance?

{PP} I look at all sides and know what I want to decide because I have weighed all sides.. Hearing the information is important to deciding so it is not set in stone how a decision will be made. As of today, I cannot remember a specific situation when my stance was changed on an issue by hearing the arguments

Is there anything else you would like to add?

{PP} I have learned over my many years of service that every member of a community is important to the whole wellbeing of a community. I hold that belief in all that I do. My goal would be to help DeSoto become a more walkable and connected city. Becoming a more walkable and connected city further helps change car-dependent travel in DeSoto and improve the overall wellbeing of DeSoto.