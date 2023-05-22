Cedar Hill Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect & Vehicle From May 21 Shooting

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

This afternoon Cedar Hill Police asked residents for help identifying the subject and vehicle in the picture below. According to CHPD, the subject is believed to be involved in a shooting that occurred on May 21st at approximately 10:56pm where a bicyclist was injured by one of the shots.

We believe the vehicle is an older model (1985-1995) Nissan pickup and is possibly missing the rear bumper. The subject appears to be a white male, with a long white beard. Anyone with information on this subject or the vehicle is asked to call Detective Woodall at 972-291-5181×2169.

Also, in recent events in Cedar Hill just four days ago, on 05-18-2023 at approximately 3:16 am, Cedar Hill Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Meadowbrooke Drive in reference to shots fired. Officers located a residence with obvious damage from gunshots and recovered bullet fragments. A local resident claimed they heard twelve gunshots fired.

According to the Cedar Hill Police Department statement, Officers were able to obtain descriptions of a white sedan and possible GMC or Chevrolet truck suspect vehicles. Officers believe the suspect vehicles left the area together and would request neighborhood residents search their video surveillance systems for any video evidence around this time.

After speaking with the residents of the victim house, Investigators believe the shooting could be targeted. An additional “hit and run” accident occurred in the neighborhood around the same timeframe in the 100 block of Meadowbend Drive. The suspect vehicle left white paint transfer and could possibly be related. Again, Officers are requesting residents search surveillance systems for any video evidence.

We don’t have any information these events are related to each other. However, residents are reminded to report suspicious activity and if they see something, say something.