A Play Cafe Opens in Duncanville

42 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Local entrepreneur Leah Carter and husband Nicholas Carter opened A Play Café, a delightfully decorated play area at 1117 S. Main Street in Duncanville, Oct. 1. The space is creatively designed, inviting children ages one to six to enjoy interactive playtime in a safe, indoor setting. Moms, Dads, grandparents, friends, and neighbors are also welcome to come in and enjoy coffee, smoothies, pastries, and delicious sandwiches from the café.

A Play Café

The brightly lit space features a play area that fosters active play with a slide and climbing structure. It also features imaginative play with a doctor’s office, veterinary office, and Target shopping centers.

“Our play space is designed for children ages one-six years old, but we are a family place. We welcome people ages 0 to 100! And I mean that literally,” Carter said. “During our grand opening, a mom came in with her five-week-old baby and two-year-old. A few hours later a 94-year-old woman came in alone to have a Panini for lunch. The next day, teenage girls gossiped and giggled as they snuggled into an arm chair and sipped ice coffee. Our hope is that the vibrant colors, uplifting music, good food and strong coffee offers something for everyone, even without children playing in the play area. We also host birthday parties in our party room and will feature activities such as pottery painting, kids karaoke, mommy and me fitness, and princess tea parties.”

A native of New Orleans, Leah Carter relocated to Duncanville shortly after Hurricane Katrina, joining her big sister who had lived here for over 10 years. In 2015 she returned to Louisiana to be near family, and met her future husband Nicholas Carter at the Jimmy Swaggart Camp Meeting. The couple married within a year, and welcomed three little boys (Grayson, Jacob and Cayden) over the next four years.

Move to Duncanville

“We relocated back to Duncanville in 2021 so that our children could have better educational opportunities,” Leah says. “It is very difficult to find a baby sitter for three very rambunctious boys under the age of four, so the boys are typically the third wheel at all our date nights, and tag along to lunch with me and my girlfriends. This is how we discovered the concept of combining a great lunch/coffee place with a nice playground for kids.”

“One of the reasons we chose Duncanville is because we live here, our children attend elementary school in Duncanville ISD, and my sister and her husband own the Duncanville Tigers Youth Sports organization,” Carter said. “Another reason we chose this city is because we wanted to be a part of the revitalization happening here! You can almost feel the excitement and smell the opportunity when you drive down Main Street. My family is so excited to be a part of the continued growth on this great community.”

Combining active and imaginative play with delicious food, coffee, smoothies, and nutritious kid’s meals all under one roof, A Play Café is open six days a week. Franchise opportunities will be available in the spring of 2023. Parents or guardians must remain on site while their children play, and a signed waiver is required at signup. Prices start at $10.95 for two hours play, but a number of other offers, such as monthly fees and birthday parties, are available online at aplaycafe.com.

Duncanville Chamber Welcomes A Play Cafe

Duncanville Chamber of Commerce President Steve Martin said, “Having a place like A Play Café to take your kids and interact with them or watch them play in a safe environment, while you sip coffee and enjoy a pastry, is a great concept. I think it will be very successful here, and have heard several people talk about taking their kids or grandkids there. I was especially impressed to learn they’re offering customers a free kid’s Bible with some purchases.”

A Play Café is located in a large space (formerly occupied by a carpet company) that has been lovingly renovated and restored to welcome children and their families. They are located at 1117 S. Main Street in Duncanville, and open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and to 7 p.m. Saturday. They are closed on Sunday. For more information, please call 469-759-6540.