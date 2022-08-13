94.9 KLTY Grants $2,000 to Midlothian High School

Facebook

Midlothian- Before the class of 2023 walked into their last-first day of high school, the Midlothian High School Seniors met at their baseball field for, “Senior Sunrise.” Being the first of many Senior events this year, the graduating class of 2023 shared laughs, hopes for the new school year, and a beautiful class photo in the center field.

Midlothian native and 94.9 KLTY Morning Show Personality, John Hudson was the guest speaker at Thursday’s event and challenged the students to live a life of passion and purpose. Hudson said, “These young people will and are shaping the world. As they enter adulthood, I wanted to inspire them to love their communities well and see the potential and purpose God has given them.”

On behalf of 94.9 KLTY, Hudson presented Midlothian High School Principal Kalee McMullen with a check for $2,000. Hudson said, “We love and support our North Texas educators, and want them to know we are here for them each and every day.”

Kalee McMullen stated, “Our teachers always have such creative things they want to do in their classrooms to serve their students well and this money will allow us to be able to meet some of their big requests. Thank you so much for this!!!”

94.9 KLTY’s Program Director Mike Prendergast says “we are so grateful for our north Texas teachers, this is just a way the radio station can give back to them and the local community.”

