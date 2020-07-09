7th Consecutive Day Dallas County Reports Over 1,000 COVID Cases

DALLAS -Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 1,201 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 30,361, including 436 deaths.

The additional 10 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Sunnyvale. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Rampant Community Spread Continues

“Today we announced another 10 deaths to COVID-19 as rampant community spread continues. Things will get worse before they get better and it’s up to all of us to wear our masks whenever around people outside of our own home. Take a mask with you when you go to walk the dog or exercise as you may find yourself around other people unexpectedly.

With the amount of spread in the community, you are much more likely to come into contact with people who are infected than you were during the time when we had the Safer at Home (shelter in place) orders. Therefore, limit your activities outside the home to absolute necessities. Please do not eat in restaurants or go to gyms, day camps, arcades, movie theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, concert venues, sporting arenas, group youth sports, public pools, weddings or other large events or any other venue where there are high-touch surfaces and masks cannot be worn at all times.

Remember, if a member of your household comes down with COVID-19, the entire household will be forced to isolate at home for a minimum of 14 days and potentially longer. Please see the attached document as to the required isolation. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and, in order to keep as many of us as healthy as possible and keep our economy moving, please wear your mask at all times when around other people outside your home, maintain six foot distancing, and follow the safety guidelines and color-coded chart found at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Quarantine If You Might Be Sick _ CDC

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here:

https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

· Dallas County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

· Dallas County Measures for Protecting An Institution's Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

· Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

