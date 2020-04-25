75 Additional COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County

Four Additional Deaths, Dallas County Total 81

DALLAS — As of 11:00am April 24, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 75 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,909, including 81 deaths.

The 4 additional deaths being reported today include:

­ A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland and had been hospitalized.

­ A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton and had been hospitalized.

­ A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized..

­ A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 81 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“We lost an additional four residents today. Two were residents of Dallas long-term care facilities (LTCF) and two were not. The residents not in LTCF were from Garland and Carrollton. Today is the last day of the week, and each day this week had a lower number of positive cases than the average daily total from the week before. We started mobile testing in LTCF through Parkland Hospital on Thursday and will increase mobile testing in those facilities on Monday in order to find asymptomatic positive cases faster and better isolate the virus to protect the residents and staff. Thank you for continuing to make great decisions North Texas! #IfYouRushItYouRuinIt and #StayHomeSaveLives to #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

