$42.5 Million Lotto Texas® jackpot Is The 3rd Largest Jackpot In North America

AUSTIN – No one won Monday night’s Lotto Texas® jackpot, so Texas Lottery® players will get a chance to play for an even larger prize on Wednesday, Feb. 15, as the Lotto Texas jackpot now stands at an estimated annuitized $42.5 million – the third-largest jackpot prize up for grabs in North America and fifth largest in the world. In North America, it sits only behind Mega Millions® and Powerball®. Wednesday’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $25.5 million. If there is no jackpot winner for Wednesday’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Saturday, Feb. 18 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $44 million.

“The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in more than two years is among the largest lottery jackpot prizes up for grabs in the world, and Texas Lottery players are thrilled knowing that only they have an exclusive chance to win this prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Sales for the game have been steadily strong over the past several weeks, which will ultimately benefit public education in the state of Texas. As excitement continues to build for this Lotto Texas jackpot, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 65th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing. This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the Sept. 30, 2020 drawing when it reached an estimated $47 million, which was claimed by a Seguin resident who purchased the winning ticket at Pic N Pac 10 in Seguin.

>In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes. Ticket sales for the next Lotto Texas drawing will close at 10:02 p.m. CT on Wednesday.



