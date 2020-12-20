30 New COVID-19 Deaths In Dallas County

Dallas County Reports 1,143 New COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 1,143 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, 788 confirmed cases and 355 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 154,611 cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 18,115 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 1,461 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Irving. She expired in hospice care, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 50 was to 1,668, which is a rate of 62.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 19.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 50 (week ending 12/12/20).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 6,050 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 780 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 686 staff members. Of these cases, 603 have been associated with extracurricular activities, including athletics.

